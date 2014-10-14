(Adds doctor comment, background, detail)
BERLIN Oct 14 A Sudanese U.N. medical official
who caught Ebola while working in Liberia has died in a German
hospital where he was being treated, the clinic in Leipzig said
on Tuesday.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed more than
4,000 people -- mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea --
and has spread beyond West Africa, with a nurse in the United
States and one in Spain having caught the disease from patients.
The U.N. medic, who has not been named, arrived in Leipzig
last week and was the third Ebola patient to be treated in
Germany. One was successfully treated and released from
hospital, while another is still being treated.
"The patient sick with Ebola fever died during the night in
St. Georg Clinic in Leipzig. Despite intensive medical measures
and maximum efforts by the medical team, the 56-year-old U.N.
employee succumbed to the serious infectious disease," the
German clinic said.
The volunteer medic was the second member of the U.N.
mission, known as UNMIL, to contract and succumb to the virus.
"UNMIL colleagues are saddened by the tragic news as they
continue to serve at this very difficult time. Our thoughts now
are with the family and friends of the departed," UNMIL said.
Doctor Bernhard Ruf at the Leipzig clinic said, "we took
measures of the highest standard to protect personnel and the
environment, so there was no danger to others. We have also
safely destroyed all material contaminated with Ebola."
The World Health Organisation said the number of Ebola cases
in West Africa would exceed 9,000 this week and the epidemic was
still spreading in the region.
