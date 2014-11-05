By Edward Taylor
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 5 Doctors in Germany said on
Wednesday a patient infected with Ebola had recovered after they
had treated him with an experimental drug initially designed to
treat vascular problems and help heart attack patients.
Doctors at the Frankfurt University Hospital said the
patient, who was medically evacuated to Frankfurt after working
with Ebola victims in Sierra Leone, recovered after receiving
the drug called FX06, developed by scientists at the Vienna
General Hospital in Austria.
The patient, whose immune system had been weakened by the
virus, was still in hospital, the medics told reporters at a
news conference, and would spend more time in Frankfurt until he
regained his strength.
While the doctors said their success with this patient
suggested FX06 may be a potential treatment for Ebola, the
Austrian scientists who developed it said in a statement on
their website that another Ebola patient treated in Leipzig with
the same drug had died "due to massive overall bleeding".
Despite this, they added, "there is good reason to believe
that the drug has a beneficial effect as supportive treatment in
Ebola patients".
Rather than attacking the virus, the Frankfurt hospital said
the treatment focused on mitigating the damage to organs caused
by the pathogen.
According to its developers, FX06 is an experimental drug
designed to stop the leakage of plasma fluid from blood vessels,
which is what happened to the Frankfurt patient. The drug is
being tested on humans to treat some damage caused by heart
attacks.
"Patients need to survive for 10 to 12 days until their body
has enough time to develop antibodies to Ebola," said Timo Wolf,
the infectious diseases specialist who treated the patient,
speaking at a press conference in Frankfurt on Wednesday.
Various experimental treatments for Ebola are being
fast-tracked through development and testing in an effort to
find something to help control a massive epidemic of the disease
raging though three countries in West Africa.
Some have already been used in patients in the United States
and Liberia, but doctors say they can't be sure whether the
medicines worked, since some patients can recover from Ebola if
their immune system is able to fight and clear the virus.
Potential Ebola treatments include Avigan, or favipiravir,
from Japan's Fujifilm, which was originally developed
as a flu drug; a medicine called ZMapp developed by Mapp
Biopharmaceuticals in the United States; and a fourth potential
drug called TKM-Ebola, being developed by Tekmira.
Ebola has killed more than 5,000 people in the current
outbreak -- the largest in history -- with the vast majority of
cases and deaths in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
(Additional reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt;
