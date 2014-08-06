ATHENS Aug 6 Greece advised its citizens on
Wednesday against non-essential travel to Guinea, Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Nigeria and said it would take extra measures
at its entry ports following the world's worst outbreak of Ebola
in West Africa.
Almost 900 people in West Africa have been killed by Ebola
and more than 1,600 infected since the virus started spreading
in Guinea in February.
Greece, a major gateway into the European Union for migrants
from Africa and Asia, said the number of migrants coming in from
affected countries was tiny and that it did not face any issues
at its detention centres.
Athens will implement "precautionary measures" at entry
points to the country such as monitoring and isolation in case
of fever, the health ministry said in a statement.
"Our country has a low level of risk in terms of the virus
entering the country, but it is deemed appropriate to issue
strict travel instructions to the public and to boost the level
of preparedness at the entry gates to the country," the ministry
said.
The United States, Germany and France are among those who
have warned travellers to cancel trips to the countries affected
by the virus.
