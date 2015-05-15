CONAKRY May 15 Guinea has seen a spate of new
Ebola cases due to transmissions at funerals, a worrying sign
for the African nation as it seeks to stamp out a year-long
epidemic that has killed over 11,000 people across the region, a
health official said on Friday.
According to figures released on Tuesday by the special
government department set up to fight the disease, treatment
clinics were handling just eight confirmed Ebola cases.
"Today we have 27 sick in our treatment centres, including
18 confirmed cases," the department's spokesman Fode Tass Sylla
told Reuters. "Yesterday alone we recorded five sick."
Sylla said all the new patients had contracted the disease
at funeral ceremonies.
Ebola is transmitted through contact with the bodily fluids
of those infected or the bodies of those who have died of the
disease.
Health officials in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone have
carried out wide-reaching information campaigns to warn of the
risks of improperly burying victims. However, they have often
met with resistance from those who believe the restrictions
infringe upon traditional practices.
Liberia last week became the first of the three hardest hit
countries to be declared free of the disease, having completed a
42-day period without a new case of Ebola.
