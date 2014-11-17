CONAKRY Nov 17 The head of the U.N. Ebola
Emergency Response Mission (UNMEER) in Guinea, one of the
countries at the epicentre of the outbreak, died suddenly on
Monday of natural causes, the U.N. mission and authorities in
Guinea said.
Rwandan national Marcel Rudasingwa, who was a U.N. Assistant
Secretary-General, was appointed to the post in Guinea last
month. He had previously worked for the U.N. Children's Fund for
almost 20 years, the statement said.
Authorities in Guinea said Rudasingwa showed no sign of
having contracted the Ebola virus.
"Marcel played a pivotal role in the organization's and the
international community's response to the Ebola crisis in
Guinea," said UNMEER mission chief Anthony Banbury.
The organization coordinates the global response to the
epidemic which has killed at least 5,165 people in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Ralph Boulton)