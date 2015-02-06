CONAKRY Feb 6 The number of people sick with
Ebola fever has doubled in Guinea in the past week following the
discovery of cases previously unknown to health authorities, a
Guinea health official said on Friday.
About two dozen new suspected and confirmed Ebola cases were
recorded in the past two weeks, taking the total number to 53 as
of Friday, Fode Tass Sylla, a spokesman for Guinea's anti-Ebola
task force, said.
Sylla said the increase was expected because health
authorities were only now gaining access to faraway villages
where inhabitants had previously prevented them from entering.
"This increase in new case numbers is because we are now
able to get to villages where we are discovering hidden sick
cases," he said.
The new cases highlights difficulties authorities in the
three worst-hit West African states -- Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia -- face in trying to curb the spread of the epidemic
that has killed nearly 9,000 people.
Thought to be declining at the start of 2015, the number of
new Ebola cases rose in all three countries for the first time
this year in the past week, the World Health Organization said
on Thursday.
Some 36 villages in the south and western forest region of
Guinea, where the first case of Ebola was recorded, had
previously been inaccessible to health officials because
villagers sometimes used violence to stop health workers.
"Even in Conakry (Guinea's coastal capital), there are some
neighbourhoods such as Ratoma where we had the same kind of
situation," Sylla said.
Guinea's government on January 10, set a 60-day target to
completely eradicate the disease in the nation, a gold, iron ore
and bauxite producer but where nearly 60 percent of the
population live below the poverty line.
However, there are doubts this could be achieved due to high
levels of mistrust of health authorities, the practice of
traditional rituals such as burials, and general misinformation
about the disease.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)