* 21 new cases reported in a day in western Guinea
* Epidemic is thought to have peaked in Liberia
* Doctors caught virus in non-Ebola hospital in capital
By Saliou Samb and Emma Farge
CONAKRY/DAKAR, March 17 Guinea has suffered a
setback in its fight against Ebola with a rash of new cases,
including three doctors infected by the virus, with officials
blaming weak surveillance and a failure to follow safety
procedures.
The outbreak, which began in eastern Guinea more than a year
ago and has killed over 10,000 people in the three West African
countries worst hit, had appeared to be on the wane, but Guinea
has seen cases rise for three consecutive weeks, according to
World Health Organization data.
A government health report from the weekend showed there
were 21 new cases in a single day, a spike from the recent daily
average of eight.
One big source of concern is a chain of new infections that
can be linked back to a woman who died of Ebola and was not
buried safely, according to Fatoumata Lejeune-Kaba, spokeswoman
for the U.N.'s Ebola emergency response mission UNMEER.
"It's a major setback .... It's due to individual
behaviours. That is having a devastating effect on the
community. People are simply not practising the safety rules
that we have been talking about for a year," she told Reuters.
Of the other two countries worst hit, Sierra Leone has also
seen a spate of new cases while Liberia has no known cases at
present and is waiting to be declared free of the disease.
The new cases in Guinea are in the capital and the
southwestern town of Forecariah but if the situation is not
brought under control they could spread across borders, said
Lejeune-Kaba.
A spokesman for Guinea's anti-Ebola task force, said new
cases came from high risk Ebola contacts who had left Forecariah
and developed symptoms elsewhere, pointing to poor surveillance.
"There are numerous gaps in the Ebola response in Guinea,
notably in surveillance of contacts, and that explains the
difficulty in making any lasting progress towards ending the
epidemic," said a spokesman for medical charity MSF.
The three doctors were infected at the Ignace Deen hospital
in Conakry, which is not an Ebola centre. More than 50 doctors
in Guinea have caught the virus during the outbreak.
A source in the health ministry said infections at the
Conakry hospital were due to a "lack of vigilance", saying staff
had been told to protect themselves.
President Alpha Conde says he hopes to get to zero Ebola
cases by mid-April, ahead of elections planned for October.
Setbacks in the campaign against Ebola might delay
investment into Guinea's underdeveloped natural
resources.
(Additional reporting and writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg;
Editing by Robin Pomeroy)