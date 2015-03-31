By Saliou Samb
| CONAKRY, March 31
CONAKRY, March 31 Guinea has detected at least
three new cases of Ebola in the alumina hub of Fria, according
to the national coordination of the fight against the disease,
as authorities blamed popular resistance for hampering the
battle against the virus.
The worst detected outbreak of the disease is believed to
have killed more than 10,300 people in West Africa, mostly in
Guinea, neighbouring Sierra Leone and Liberia, according to the
World Health Organization (WHO).
In Guinea, more than 2,200 people are believed to have died
since the epidemic was first detected a year ago. Some 50 people
remain hospitalised in Ebola treatment centres.
Following a dip in January, new cases have spiked since
early March in and around the capital, prompting officials to
announce a new phase of the epidemic in Guinea.
Guinea's President Alpha Conde announced on Saturday
emergency measures enabling authorities to restrict movements in
western Guinea in a bid to stem transmission of the disease.
In the report seen by Reuters, authorities cited three new
cases in Fria, including one that died in the community, as well
as two in the capital Conakry, and one each in the towns of
Dubreka and Forecariah.
Fria is home to the only alumina smelter in the West African
country, Friguia, which produced some 630,000 tonnes of alumina
a year until it was shuttered by Russian aluminium giant RUSAL
in 2012.
The report noted the refusal by the local population in
Conakry to hand over two other suspected cases, despite the
intervention of local authorities. It said families in the town
of Coyah, 50 km ( miles) from Conakry had refused to follow
contacts of an Ebola case.
The resistance of local communities, which refuse to admit
the existence of the disease, has dogged efforts to eradicate
Ebola in Guinea since it was detected in March 2014.
"People's reticence has made us lose a lot of time," said
Naby Youssouf Kiridi Bangoura, a spokesman for the Guinean
presidency. He said gendarmes stationed outside Conakry had
recently intercepted two bodies hidden under baggage.
Authorities also indicated that 12 Ebola contacts had
slipped away from the Conakry suburb of Matoto for the eastern
town of Siguiri near the Malian border, Mamou in the centre of
Guinea and Boke in the west.
(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Editing by Daniel Flynn)