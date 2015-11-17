(Corrects Monday's story after health officials amended information given to say baby was 20 days old, not 19, and to make clear it remained in a medical facility)

CONAKRY Nov 16 Guinea's last known Ebola patient, a 20-day-old baby, has recovered from the disease but remains under surveillance at a medical facility in the capital Conakry, a health official said on Monday.

"We did two tests after the treatment and they came back negative," said Fodé Tass Sylla, spokesman for Guinea's Ebola coordination unit. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier and Kevin Liffey)