* Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia hardest hit
* More than 11,300 people died during epidemic
* Vigilance needed to prevent Ebola flare-ups
(Updates after ceremony, adds detail, context)
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, Dec 29 Guinea was declared free of
Ebola transmission on Tuesday after more than 2,500 people died
from the virus in the West African nation, leaving Liberia as
the only country still counting down the days until the end of
the epidemic.
The announcement made at a ceremony in the capital comes 42
days after the last Ebola patient tested negative for a second
time. The country now enters a 90-day period of heightened
surveillance, the U.N. World Health Organization said.
The world's worst Ebola outbreak began in Gueckedou, eastern
Guinea, in December 2013 before spreading to Liberia, Sierra
Leone and seven other countries. In all, more than 11,300 people
died, almost all in the three worst-affected nations.
Despite Tuesday's milestone, people in the capital, Conakry,
greeted the declaration with mixed emotions, given the deaths
and the damage the virus did to the economy and the country's
health and education sectors.
About 6,200 children have been left orphaned, said Rene
Migliani, from Guinea's Ebola coordination centre.
"Never has an epidemic caused so much harm to Guinea as
Ebola. If the government and its foreign partners have succeeded
in vanquishing the disease we can only thank God," said local
resident Mamady Traore.
Nevertheless, concern remains that new cases could re-emerge
even though all the original chains of person-to-person
transmission have been broken and there are currently no cases.
"The time-limited persistence of virus in survivors which
may give rise to new Ebola flares in 2016 makes it imperative
that partners continue to support these countries," said Bruce
Aylward, WHO special representative for Ebola response.
GLOBAL FEAR
At its height, Ebola sparked fear around the world and
governments and businesses took precautions. New cases have
dwindled due to successful public health campaigns and the
intervention of national and international health workers.
Governments from as far afield as Cuba, France and the
United States sent health workers and equipment to the three
countries in an attempt to get a grip on the disease.
Hundreds of health workers who treated Ebola sufferers were
themselves infected and died due to a lack of training and
equipment to deal with a disease not previously seen in that
part of West Africa.
"Several of my family are dead. This situation has shown us
how much we must fight for those who are survivors," Fanta Oulen
Camara, who works for Medecins Sans Frontieres Belgium (Doctors
Without Borders), told Reuters.
"After I got better, the hardest thing was to make people
welcome me. Most people that normally supported me abandoned me.
Even the school where I was an instructor dropped me. It was
very hard," said Camara, 26, who works as part of the MSF
Belgium psycho-social support team and fell ill in March 2014.
Ebola has orphaned about 6,200 children in Guinea, said Rene
Migliani, an official at the national coordination centre for
the fight against Ebola.
There were more than 3,800 cases in Guinea out of more than
28,600 cases globally, according to WHO. Almost all the cases
and deaths were in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, which
officially ended its epidemic in November.
Liberia has lost more than 4,800 people but could be
declared virus-free on Jan. 14. The country was declared Ebola
free in May and September, but each time new cases emerged.
(Additional reporting by Tom Miles; Writing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg; Editing by Alison Williams)