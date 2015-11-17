(Corrects Monday's story after health officials amended information given to say baby was a 20-day-old girl, not a 19-day-old boy, and to make clear it still remained in a medical facility)

CONAKRY Nov 16 Guinea's last known Ebola patient, a 20-day-old baby girl, has recovered from the disease but remains under surveillance at a medical facility in the capital Conakry, a health official said on Monday.

The baby's recovery means that Guinea, the last country still battling the virus, can begin its 42-day countdown to ending the outbreak. In a major breakthrough, neighbouring Sierra Leone was declared Ebola-free on Nov. 7.

Fodé Tass Sylla, spokesman for Guinea's Ebola coordination unit, said that following treatment two tests had shown the baby was negative for Ebola.

The baby was born in the Nongo Ebola treatment centre to an infected mother who did not survive.

Sixty-eight people who had been in contact with the country's last cluster of patients and were deemed at risk of developing the haemorrhagic fever were released from quarantine on Saturday.

The worst known Ebola epidemic in history began in Guinea's forest region nearly two years ago and has since killed around 11,300 people, predominantly in West Africa. (Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)