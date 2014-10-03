By Amelie Baron
| PORT-AU-PRINCE
PORT-AU-PRINCE Oct 3 Haitian volunteers have
been banned from departing for African countries hit by the
Ebola virus, the government said on Friday, citing other
diseases that have devastated the poorest country in the Western
Hemisphere.
A statement signed by the Ministers of Health, Interior and
Defense was released after news appeared on social networks that
the United Nations was recruiting volunteers to respond to the
Ebola outbreak.
In the document dated Oct. 2, the ministers forbade any
agency to organize recruitment of Haitian volunteers, including
the U.N. Mission for Ebola Emergency Response (UNMEER).
The ministers called for "the common sense of every citizen
to avoid other more dramatic situations than what we have
experienced in the recent past."
A cholera epidemic hit Haiti four years ago, and this year
there was an outbreak of the mosquito-borne virus known as
chikungunya, with tens of thousands of suspected cases.
Since October, 2010, Haiti's cholera epidemic has killed
8,500 people and infected more than 700,000. It may have been
brought to Haiti by Nepalese peace keepers stationed near a
major river.
Cholera, which had not been documented in Haiti in almost
100 years prior to the outbreak, is an infection that causes
severe diarrhea that can lead to dehydration and death, and is
caused by poor sanitation.
Minister of Defense Lener Renauld described the Oct. 2
statement as a "warning," adding that "it's a question of public
health and security to avoid any (Ebola) epidemic crisis
happening in Haiti."
Last month, the Minister of Health recommended that all
international agencies "suspend any rotation of members coming
from countries where Ebola cases have been found," including
Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria.
The announcement was made "to restore the confidence of our
citizens," said Health Minister Florence Duperval Guillaume. "It
may be much stronger than necessary but think of those citizens
who have been so traumatized, after the earthquake, after
cholera, and after chikungunya. We can not afford to take an
additional trauma."
(Editing by David Adams and David Gregorio)