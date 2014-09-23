* WHO says 61 health workers have died in Sierra Leone
* West Africa outbreak has killed more than 2,800 people
* Risk to health workers 'hampering search for volunteers'
GENEVA, Sept 23 Thirty more health care workers
have died of Ebola in Sierra Leone than previously thought, the
World Health Organization said on Tuesday, suggesting the risk
to medical staff may have been understated.
A WHO update published on Monday put the number of dead
health care workers in Sierra Leone at 61, out of a total of 96
who had fallen ill with the disease.
An update last week said 74 health care workers had caught
Ebola in Sierra Leone as of Sept. 14 and 31 had died.
The revised figure means almost six out of 10 health workers
who caught the disease in Sierra Leone have died, rather than
four out of 10 as previously thought.
WHO epidemiologist Eric Nilles said the additional deaths
were found during a "retrospective evaluation" that aimed to
improve the overall quality of data published by the WHO.
"WHO continues to improve the characterisation of the
epidemic in Sierra Leone and as we do so we may see further
increases in the proportion of health care workers affected,"
Nilles said.
The WHO said that as of Sept. 22, a total of 348 health care
workers were known to have developed Ebola and 186 of them had
died. Half of the cases were in Liberia and 67 in Guinea, which
along with Sierra Leone have been worst hit by the outbreak.
In Nigeria, 11 health workers have contracted the disease
and five have died. In total, Nigeria has had 8 Ebola deaths and
20 cases.
United Nations and WHO officials have said the high risk for
health workers has hampered efforts to find volunteers to go to
the epicentre of the outbreak in West Africa.
"We have difficulty in attracting the required numbers of
people who are volunteering and feel comfortable to do so," said
Antonio Viglilante, head of the U.N. Development Programme in
Liberia.
The Ebola epidemic in West Africa has killed more than 2,800
people since it began in Guinea earlier this year.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)