By David Morgan
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday
blasted the Obama administration's handling of Ebola on American
soil, warning that public trust is waning after two nurses
caring for a Liberian man with the disease contracted the virus.
"The trust and credibility of the administration and
government are waning as the American public loses confidence
each day, with demonstrated failures of the current strategy,"
said the chairman of a House of Representatives panel,
Republican Timothy Murphy of Pennsylvania.
As pressure mounts for a U.S. travel ban on countries in
West Africa hardest hit by the Ebola epidemic, Republicans and
Democrats spent hours at the House subcommittee hearing grilling
the United States' top public health adviser.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
Director Dr. Thomas Frieden insisted that Ebola poses no major
U.S. health risk. He also warned that a ban on travelers from
Ebola-stricken countries in West Africa would make the disease
harder to track and would pose a long-term danger to the U.S.
health system.
The worst Ebola outbreak on record has killed at least 4,493
people, mainly in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea, and the
number of cases are expected to soar to 20,000 by early
November, according to the World Health Organization.
"I will tell you, as the director of CDC, one of the things
I fear about Ebola is that it could spread more widely in
Africa. If this were to happen, it could become a threat to our
health system and the healthcare we give for a long time to
come," Frieden. He was testifying before a House oversight and
investigations subcommittee that returned from an election-year
recess to scrutinize the U.S. response to the disease.
Doubts about U.S. effectiveness in protecting Americans
intensified after two Dallas hospital nurses who cared for
Liberian patient Thomas Eric Duncan contracted the virus, and
after news that one of the nurses, Amber Vinson, traveled aboard
a commercial airliner while running a slight fever.
Duncan, who died on Oct. 8, was initially sent away from
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital with antibiotics despite
telling a nurse he had traveled from West Africa. He was taken
back to the hospital two days later in an ambulance.
Dr. Daniel Varga, chief clinical officer of the Texas
hospital system that employs the nurses, apologized for mistakes
in Duncan's treatment.
Murphy welcomed Varga's "statement of honesty" but pointed
out that Frieden and four other administration officials at the
witness table had not made similar admissions.
"I didn't hear that from any of you, and that troubles me.
Because what has happened here is your protocol depends on
everyone being honest 100 percent of the time. ... People are
not honest 100 percent of the time," the lawmaker said.
Varga told the panel that there was no actual Ebola training
for hospital staff before Duncan was admitted.
"It would be an understatement to say that the response to
the first U.S.-based patient with Ebola has been mismanaged,
causing risk to scores of additional people," said
Representative Diana DeGette, the subcommittee's top Democrat.
The response has fueled questions about Frieden's
credibility and stirred bipartisan calls for the appointment of
an Ebola "czar" to oversee the government's response. President
Barack Obama has defended Frieden.
The CDC director presented an unapologetic face to the
panel, which offered deference to Frieden even as lawmakers
expressed misgivings about his repeated statements that Ebola
poses no major health threat in the United States and can be
defeated only by controlling the outbreak in West Africa.
"You have a difficult job," Representative Henry Waxman, a
California Democrat, told Frieden. "This is a fast-moving issue,
and you're trying to explain things with people and educate them
with limited information and partial authority."
Republican lawmakers pressed Frieden on the idea of
protecting Americans at home by restricting travel for the 100
to 150 people who enter the United States daily from West
Africa.
"You're right. It needs to be solved in Africa, but until it
is, we should not be allowing these folks in, period," said
Representative Fred Upton, Republican chairman of the House
Energy and Commerce Committee.
"We would look at any proposal that would improve the safety
of Americans," Frieden told lawmakers. But he said a ban could
prompt travelers from West Africa to hide their origin and rob
authorities of the ability to track, identify and monitor those
potentially exposed to Ebola.
"Right now, we know who's coming in. If we tried to
eliminate travel, the possibility that some would travel over
land and come from other places would mean that we won't be able
to do multiple things," he said.
"We won't be able to check them for fever when they leave.
We won't be able to check them for fever when they arrive. We
won't be able ... to take a detailed history to see if they were
exposed."
The virus can also cause bleeding, vomiting and diarrhea,
and spreads through contact with bodily fluids. It is not
airborne.
Fears of infection from Vinson's Monday flight from
Cleveland, Ohio, to Dallas, a day before she was diagnosed with
Ebola, led to school closings in Ohio and Texas and caused
airline stock prices to fall on Wall Street.
