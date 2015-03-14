TEGUCIGALPA, March 14 An American who was
hospitalized in Honduras pending Ebola checks has been released
from hospital, authorities said on Saturday, though he will be
kept under watch for 21 days.
The 66-year-old American had spent time in Liberia before
coming to Honduras on March 11, authorities said. He was
hospitalized on Friday in Comayagua, about an hour north of
Tegucigalpa, with a fever.
The vice minister of health, Francis Contreras, said the
American did not have any symptoms of Ebola, but authorities are
being extra careful because he came from a country that has been
affected by the epidemic.
"We strongly dismiss that as of now, we have a patient with
Ebola in the country," Contreras told reporters.
(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman
Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alison Williams)