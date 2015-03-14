TEGUCIGALPA, March 14 An American who was hospitalized in Honduras pending Ebola checks has been released from hospital, authorities said on Saturday, though he will be kept under watch for 21 days.

The 66-year-old American had spent time in Liberia before coming to Honduras on March 11, authorities said. He was hospitalized on Friday in Comayagua, about an hour north of Tegucigalpa, with a fever.

The vice minister of health, Francis Contreras, said the American did not have any symptoms of Ebola, but authorities are being extra careful because he came from a country that has been affected by the epidemic.

"We strongly dismiss that as of now, we have a patient with Ebola in the country," Contreras told reporters.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alison Williams)