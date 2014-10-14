VIENNA Oct 14 The United Nations atomic agency
plans to help West African countries fight the Ebola epidemic
with nuclear-related technology that can quickly diagnose a
disease which has killed more than 4,400 people.
Specialised equipment is expected to be delivered in coming
weeks to Sierra Leone and then to Liberia and Guinea, the
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement on
Tuesday.
IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said it was a "small but
effective contribution" to efforts to combat the outbreak.
The epidemic is still spreading in the three countries and
the number of cases in West Africa will exceed 9,000 this week,
the World Health Organization (WHO) said in Geneva. The death
toll so far in the outbreak, first reported in Guinea in March,
has reached 4,447, a senior WHO official said.
The IAEA said a nuclear-derived diagnostic technology known
as Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)
allows the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) to be detected within a few
hours. Other methods, it said, require growing on a cell culture
for several days before a diagnosis is determined.
"Early diagnosis of EVD, if combined with appropriate
medical care, increases the victims' chance of survival and
helps curtail the spread of the disease by making it possible to
isolate and treat the patients earlier," the IAEA said.
While health authorities in Sierra Leone and other affected
countries are already using the technology, their diagnostic
capability is limited, the Vienna-based agency said.
The IAEA said it will provide Sierra Leone with an RT-PCR
machine and other equipment, and that similar support will
"eventually" also be transferred to Liberia and Guinea.
