A view of the quarantine clinic in the Unification Town community where 17-year-old Abraham Memaigar, one of two persons confirmed to be infected with the Ebola virus, was treated in Nedowein, Liberia, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/James Harding Giahyue

DAKAR Tests on the Ebola virus that claimed Liberia's first victim since it was declared Ebola-free in May showed the strain was closely related to an earlier Liberian strain, the World Health Organization and a health official said on Friday.

The findings suggest the disease was never entirely eliminated from the West African nation.

"It indicates that the virus is closely related to one that was circulating in Liberia in that particular area," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said, confirming initial results of the genetic tests obtained by Reuters.

(Reporting by Emma Farge in Dakar and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)