Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
DAKAR Tests on the Ebola virus that claimed Liberia's first victim since it was declared Ebola-free in May showed the strain was closely related to an earlier Liberian strain, the World Health Organization and a health official said on Friday.
The findings suggest the disease was never entirely eliminated from the West African nation.
"It indicates that the virus is closely related to one that was circulating in Liberia in that particular area," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said, confirming initial results of the genetic tests obtained by Reuters.
(Reporting by Emma Farge in Dakar and Tom Miles in Geneva; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.