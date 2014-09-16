NEW YORK, Sept 16 A key safety trial of an
experimental Ebola vaccine manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline
has injected 10 healthy volunteers since Sept. 2, Dr.
Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and
Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday, and so
far "no red flags" indicating serious adverse reactions have
been found.
An additional 10 volunteers will receive the vaccine in
coming days.
The trial is being conducted at the National Institutes of
Health Clinical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. Results are
expected by the end of this year.
The vaccine does not contain the actual Ebola virus, but
only one of its genes.
Researchers will determine not only whether the vaccine
causes adverse reactions but also whether it triggers the
production of antibodies against the deadly virus, which has
killed more than 2,200 people in West Africa in the worst Ebola
epidemic ever recorded.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Diane Craft)