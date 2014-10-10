* Europe's health ministers call extraordinary meeting Oct.
16
* U.S. war funds finally approved to fight Ebola in West
Africa
* Infected Spanish nurse serious with 14 others monitored
By Grant McCool
Oct 10 U.S. lawmakers agreed to use $750 million
in war funds to fight Ebola in West Africa and seven more people
in Spain were admitted to the hospital where an infected nurse
lay seriously ill on Friday, as global concern grew about the
virus spreading.
Countries from Macedonia to the Czech Republic to Brazil
dealt with a rash of unlikely cases while Europe, the United
States and the United Nations focused on trying to contain
Ebola, which has killed thousands in West Africa.
The death this week of the first person diagnosed with Ebola
in the United States and the hospitalization in Spain of a nurse
who was the first to contract the virus outside West Africa has
changed the perception of Ebola to a global threat from what
previously had been seen frequently as a local, African problem.
A top U.N. official said response to a $1 billion funding
appeal had been slow and that a surge in trained healthcare
personnel was needed to tackle the crisis in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea.
"Of the $1 billion sought by U.N. agencies...consolidated
appeal, only one quarter has been funded," Deputy
Secretary-General Jan Eliasson told a U.N. General Assembly
briefing on the Ebola outbreak.
European Union health ministers called an extraordinary
meeting for Brussels on Oct. 16 and bolstering airport
procedures to better screen passengers arriving from countries
affected by the disease will be discussed, said a statement from
Italy, which holds the rotating EU presidency.
"The goal is to further increase the ability to respond to
the ongoing epidemic and further reduce the risk of contagion in
Europe," the statement said.
In Washington, Republican U.S. Senator James Inhofe said he
has approved a shift of $750 million in Defense Department war
funds to fight Ebola in West Africa, lifting the final
objections to that amount in Congress.
Inhofe, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services
Committee, said the administration of President Barack Obama had
failed to plan in advance for the U.S. response in the region.
"It will be difficult for me to support any further last-minute
funding requests using military resources. That is why I have
insisted another more appropriate funding source be identified
for operations beyond six months."
DEATHS RISE ABOVE 4,000
The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death
toll for the worst Ebola outbreak on record to 4,033 people out
of 8,399 confirmed, probable, and suspected cases in seven
countries by the end of Oct. 8. The death toll
includes 2,316 in Liberia, 930 in Sierra Leone, 778 in Guinea,
eight in Nigeria and 1 in the United States. An unrelated Ebola
outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed an
additional 43 people.
California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc is making
progress in efforts to boost production of the experimental
Ebola treatment ZMapp, the company said Friday.
The Spanish nurse, Teresa Romero, was infected in the
hospital as she treated two Spanish missionaries who had caught
the haemorrhagic fever in West Africa. She remained undiagnosed
for days despite reporting her symptoms. Prime Minister Mariano
Rajoy, facing recriminations from labor unions over the health
system, said it was extremely unlikely that the disease would
spread in Spain.
"Our first priority is Teresa Romero - she is the only
person that we know has the illness," he told reporters on the
steps of the specially-adapted Carlos III hospital, surrounded
by medical staff. A hospital spokeswoman said 14
people were now under observation or being treated, including
Romero's husband.
The Ebola virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread
through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person,
who would suffer severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. About
half of people infected have died in the current outbreak,
although up to 90 percent of patients have died in previous
outbreaks.
Cocoa futures on ICE rallied more than 3 percent on Friday
as worries intensified over the potential impact of Ebola on
supplies from West Africa.
Meanwhile, growing awareness of the disease and accompanying
fears have led to several people being tested as a precaution.
Doctors in Macedonia have "serious indications" that
alcohol, not Ebola, may have killed a British man visiting the
Balkan country, a senior health official said. Brazil's health
minister said doctors were testing a man from Guinea but he was
in "in good shape" and his slight fever has subsided. Tests
showed a hospitalized Czech man, who had recently traveled to
Liberia, does not have Ebola, officials said.
