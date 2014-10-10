* All-clear after passenger feared to have Ebola symptoms
* U.S. war funds finally approved to fight Ebola in West
Africa
* Infected Spanish nurse serious with 14 others monitored
(Adds media reports of airline scares in Texas and New Jersey,
CDC study on projected cases, quote from CDC official at
hearing)
By Grant McCool
Oct 10 A commercial plane was briefly
quarantined on a Las Vegas airport tarmac on Friday, sending
airline shares down as worldwide fears increased that Ebola
could spread outside West Africa, where it has killed more than
4,000 people.
Airline and hospital officials said a Delta Air Lines plane
was held at McCarran International Airport, but it turned out to
be a false alarm and an all-clear was issued. A
Delta spokesman said the concerns arose after a passenger on the
flight from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport
reported feeling unwell.
It was the latest Ebola scare involving aircraft in the past
week, which have been reported by U.S. media. On Wednesday, a
passenger on board a U.S. Airways flight from Philadelphia said
he had Ebola.
Officials in the Dominican Republic investigated and cleared
the aircraft, the airline said. Video from a passenger showed
officials in blue-colored protective suits boarding the plane
after landing and escorting a man off. The same day, an American
Airlines plane made an unscheduled landing in Midland, Texas,
after a woman vomited on board.
Health officials in protective clothing removed passengers
from a plane in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday over fears a
Liberian man and his daughter who were on board were showing
symptoms.
These and a rash of incidents in countries from Macedonia to
the Czech Republic to Brazil worry doctors and emergency medical
professionals about available resources.
"If this really becomes a widespread Ebola panic, and EMS
crews are getting 50 Ebola false alarms a day, the system will
become seriously overextended, " said Dr. Peter Taillac,
professor of emergency medicine at the University of Utah School
of Medicine. "The response will be worse than the reality."
Airline stocks fell after initial reports of the Las Vegas
incident. Delta Air Lines Inc was down 1.7 percent;
Southwest Airlines fell 1.8 percent, and United
Continental Holdings lost 2.5 percent. A Thomson Reuters
index of U.S. airline companies .TRXFLDUSPARLI fell 2.1 percent.
The death this week of the first person diagnosed with Ebola
in the United States and the hospitalization in Spain of a nurse
who was the first to contract the virus outside West Africa have
changed the perception of Ebola to a global threat from what had
been seen as a problem for poor West African countries.
A study last month by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention (CDC) projected there could be as many as 1.4
million cases of Ebola in West Africa by mid January.
Liberian Thomas Eric Duncan, who flew on commercial planes
from his home country to Dallas in late September, died of Ebola
on Wednesday morning. His body has been cremated, Texas health
officials said on Friday.
Growing awareness of the disease and accompanying fears have
led to several people being tested as a precaution.
Doctors in Macedonia have "serious indications" that
alcohol, not Ebola, may have killed a British man visiting the
Balkan country, a senior health official said.
Brazil's health minister said doctors were testing a man who
arrived Sept. 19 from Guinea but he was "in good shape" and his
slight fever has subsided. Tests showed a hospitalized Czech
man, who had recently traveled to Liberia, does not have Ebola,
officials said.
Seven more people in Spain were admitted to the hospital
where the nurse, Teresa Romero, lay seriously ill. Romero
contracted the virus from a priest who was repatriated from West
Africa and died. A hospital spokeswoman said 14 people were now
under observation or being treated, including Romero's husband.
U.S. BOOSTS FUND FOR WEST AFRICA
U.S. lawmakers have agreed to use $750 million in war funds
to fight Ebola in West Africa.
Even though the European Union and the United States said
they were focused on ramping up efforts to fight the disease at
its source in West Africa, U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Jan
Eliasson said response to a $1 billion funding appeal had been
slow. Eliasson said many more trained healthcare personnel were
needed to tackle the crisis in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea,
which have been hardest hit by the epidemic. Eliasson said the
appeal has only been 25 percent funded.
"It is the most extraordinary challenge that the world could
possibly face," said Dr. David Nabarro, who is heading the U.N.
response to the Ebola epidemic. "You sometimes see films about
this sort of thing and you imagine how could such a thing
happen. This is more extreme than any film I have ever seen."
European Union health ministers called an extraordinary
meeting for Brussels on Oct. 16 and said they would discuss
bolstering airport procedures to better screen passengers
arriving from countries affected by the disease.
"The goal is to further increase the ability to respond to
the ongoing epidemic and further reduce the risk of contagion in
Europe," said a statement from Italy, which holds the rotating
EU presidency.
The Ebola virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread
through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person,
who would suffer severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhea.
In Washington, Republican U.S. Senator James Inhofe said he
had approved a shift of $750 million in Defense Department war
funds to fight Ebola in West Africa, lifting the final
objections to that amount in Congress.
Passenger screening and flight restrictions were discussed
at a congressional hearing on the response to Ebola, held near
the main international airport in Dallas.
Dr. Toby Merlin, a preparedness official at the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention, said inhibiting flights
would prevent aid and medical care from reaching the worst hit
countries.
"We need uninhibited travel," Merlin said. "If that doesn't
happen, there will be 400,000 to 1 million new cases" if Ebola
is not controlled.
The World Health Organization on Friday updated its death
toll for the worst Ebola outbreak on record to 4,033 people out
of 8,399 confirmed, probable, and suspected cases in seven
countries by the end of Oct. 8.
The death toll includes 2,316 in Liberia, 930 in Sierra
Leone, 778 in Guinea, eight in Nigeria and 1 in the United
States. An unrelated Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of
the Congo has killed 43 people.
California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc is making
progress in efforts to boost production of the experimental
Ebola treatment ZMapp, the company said.
Cocoa futures on ICE rallied more than 3 percent on Friday
as worries intensified over the potential impact of Ebola on
supplies from West Africa.
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett in Madrid, Michelle Nichols at the
United Nations, David lawder in Washington, Steve Scherer in
Rome, Tom Miles in Geneva and Sharon Begley in New York, Marice
Richter in Dallas; Writing by Grant McCool; Editing by Peter
Henderson, Toni Reinhold)