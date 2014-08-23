* British victim a resident of Sierra Leone
* Sierra Leone makes hiding Ebola cases a crime
* Ivory Coast shuts land borders with Liberia, Guinea
* Brussels Airlines cancels flights over Senegal ban
By Belinda Goldsmith and Umaru Fofana
LONDON/FREETOWN, Aug 23 A British national
living in Sierra Leone has tested positive for Ebola, the first
Briton to fall victim to the deadly disease that has spread
across the West African region since March, the Department of
Health said on Saturday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that the
current Ebola epidemic - the world's worst ever with 1,427
documented deaths - will likely take six to nine months to halt.
Some aid organisations, including medical charity Medecins
Sans Frontieres, have warned that the outbreak, which began in
Guinea before spreading to Sierra Leone, Liberia and Nigeria, is
now out of control.
The WHO conceded on Friday that the hiding of victims and
the existence of "shadow zones" where medics cannot go has
concealed the true scale of the epidemic.
Britain's Deputy Chief Medical Officer John Watson confirmed
a British national was among those suffering from Ebola and said
medical experts were assessing the situation in Sierra Leone to
ensure appropriate care was provided.
"The overall risk to the public in the UK continues to be
very low," Watson said in a statement.
No further details about the British national were
immediately available, and it was not known whether there were
plans to evacuate the patient.
Ebola, which is passed on by direct contact with the bodily
fluids of infected persons, strikes hardest at healthcare
providers and caregivers who work closely with those infected.
And dozens of local doctors and nurses have died from the virus
in recent months.
Two American aid workers, who contracted Ebola in
neighbouring Liberia and were then evacuated, recovered from the
disease and were released from a hospital in the United States
earlier this week.
Fear, stigma and denial have led many families to hide their
infected loved ones from health officials. In other instances,
patients have been forcibly removed from treatment facilities
and isolation centres, creating the risk of the disease's
further spread.
Under-reporting of Ebola cases has been a problem
particularly in Liberia and Sierra Leone, currently the two
countries hardest hit by the virus.
Lawmakers in Sierra Leone on Friday voted overwhelmingly in
favour of making the harbouring of those infected with Ebola a
crime carrying a punishment of two years in prison.
"The new regulation will provide for summary trial, meaning
trial by a magistrate court alone," Justice Minister Frank
Kargbo told Reuters.
REGIONAL PANIC
As the outbreak has spread across borders from its initial
epicentre, governments in the region have introduced
increasingly strict travel restrictions.
The government of Ivory Coast announced late on Friday that
it had closed its land borders Guinea and Liberia to try to
prevent the virus from crossing onto its territory.
Ivory Coast, French-speaking West Africa's largest economy
and the world's top cocoa producer, had previously imposed a ban
on flights to and from Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea.
Liberia's Nimba County, which shares a border with Ivory
Coast, has seen the number of Ebola cases balloon in recent
weeks. According to Moses Massaquoi, the head of Ebola case
management at Liberia's health ministry, 65 cases including 25
confirmed patients have now been reported there.
"The number of cases in Nimba has spiked recently and it is
now an area of concern," Massaquoi told Reuters.
The WHO does not recommend travel or trade restrictions for
countries affected by Ebola, saying such measures could heighten
food and supply shortages. But residents of Ivory Coast's
commercial capital Abidjan voiced support for the government's
decision.
"I don't think simply closing the border is enough. We need
to go even further," said Romaric Kouadio, a laboratory
technician.
The Philippines on Saturday ordered 115 soldiers to return
home from peacekeeping operations in Liberia due to the outbreak
there.
Brussels Airlines, Belgium's largest carrier, said on
Saturday it was cancelling flights to the capitals of Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone for Sunday and Monday due to new
restrictions put in place by Senegal's aviation authority.
The company's flight to Freetown on Friday was denied
permission to land for a crew change at the airport in Senegal's
capital Dakar, and the plane was forced to continue on to
Casablanca for an unscheduled landing.
Senegal, West Africa's humanitarian hub, had announced
earlier in the day that it was banning all flights to and from
countries affected by Ebola. It also blocked a U.N. aid plane
from landing in Dakar.
"We cannot fly like that. It is pretty dangerous," Paul
Delafaille, Brussels Airlines' country manager in Sierra Leone,
told Reuters.
A spokesman for the airline, in which Germany's Lufthansa
owns a 45 percent stake, said it was exploring options
that would allow it to resume service to the three countries.
(Additional reporting and writing by Joe Bavier; Additional
reporting by Clair MacDougall in Monrovia and Alain Amontchi in
Abidjan; Editing by Stephen Powell and Lisa Shumaker)