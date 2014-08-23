BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
FREETOWN Aug 23 Sierra Leone's parliament has made the harbouring of Ebola victims a crime drawing a two-year prison sentence in an attempt to stop the spread of the deadly virus, the justice minister said on Saturday.
"The amendment is needed at this time taking into account the fact that when the 1960 ordinance was drafted and passed into law, a disease such as Ebola did not exist," Justice Minister Frank Kargbo told Reuters. (Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.