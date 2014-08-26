* Ebola has killed nearly 1,500 in West Africa outbreak
* WHO says shuts Sierra Leone lab to protect health workers
* Nigeria says has contained spread of disease "thus far"
* Liberia gets tough with scared officials fleeing country
(Adds WHO staff withdrawal, Liberia decision on officials,
Nigerian minister, Congo death toll)
By Umaru Fofana and Media Coulibaly
FREETOWN/KINSHASA, Aug 26 The World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it had shut a laboratory in
Sierra Leone after a health worker there was infected with
Ebola, a move that may hamper efforts to boost the global
response to the worst ever outbreak of the disease.
At least 1,427 people have died and 2,615 have been infected
since the disease was detected deep in the forests of
southeastern Guinea in March. A separate outbreak was confirmed
in Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.
The WHO has deployed nearly 400 of its own staff and partner
organisations to fight the epidemic of the highly contagious
hemorrhagic fever, which has struck Sierra Leone, Liberia,
Guinea and Nigeria.
Nigeria's health minister said on Tuesday his country had
"thus far contained" the Ebola outbreak, with only one of 13
confirmed cases being treated in isolation.
The WHO said it had withdrawn staff from the laboratory
testing for Ebola at Kailahun -- one of only two in Sierra Leone
-- after a Senegalese epidemiologist was infected with Ebola.
"It's a temporary measure to take care of the welfare of our
remaining workers," WHO spokesperson Christy Feig said, without
specifying how long the measure would last. "After our
assessment, they will return."
Feig said she could not assess what impact the withdrawal of
WHO staff would have on the fight against Ebola in the Kailahun,
the area hardest hit by the disease.
One of the deadliest disease known to man, Ebola is
transmitted by contact with body fluids and the current outbreak
has killed at least 120 healthcare workers.
The Senegalese medic -- the first worker deployed by WHO to
be infected -- will be evacuated from Sierra Leone in the coming
days, Feig said. He is currently being treated at a government
hospital in the eastern town of Kenema.
CONGO OUTBREAK
With its resources stretched by the West African outbreak,
medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday
it could provide only limited help to tackle Congo's outbreak.
A report from the U.N. mission in Congo on Tuesday said 13
people there had died from Ebola, including five health workers.
Congo said on Sunday it would quarantine the area around the
town of Djera, in the isolated northwestern jungle province of
Equateur, where a high number of suspected cases has been
reported. It is Congo's seventh outbreak since Ebola was
discovered in 1976 in Equateur, near the Ebola river.
"Usually, we would be able to mobilise specialist
hemorrhagic fever teams, but we are currently responding to a
massive epidemic in West Africa," said Jeroen Beijnberger, MSF
medical coordinator in Congo. "This is limiting our capacity to
respond to the epidemic in Equateur Province."
However, the charity said it would send doctors, nurses and
logistics experts to the region and would work with the
government to open an Ebola case management centre in Lokolia.
Congo's Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said on Sunday
the outbreak in Equateur was a different strain of the virus
from the deadly Zaire version in West Africa.
The WHO plans to send protective equipment for medical staff
in Equateur.
Sierra Leone and Liberia -- struggling to recover from a
decade of civil war in the 1990s -- have seen their healthcare
systems overwhelmed by Ebola, the first outbreak in West Africa.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf issued orders on
Tuesday that any official of ministerial rank who had not
returned to their duties would be dismissed. Civil servants who
failed to report for work would also have their salaries
suspended, a presidency official told Reuters.
Some Liberian officials have been fleeing the country or
just not turning up at work for fear of contracting the virus,
prompting President Ellen Johnson on Tuesday to issue orders
threatening those of ministerial rank with dismissal.
More junior civil servants would have their salaries
suspended, a presidency official told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear how many officials would be
affected by the presidential order.
Liberia said a ban on travel to the region imposed by
neighbouring countries was complicating the fight against Ebola
and leading to shortages of basic goods.
"Isolating Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea is not in any
way contributing to the fight against this disease," Information
Minister Lewis Brown said. "How do we get in the kinds of
supplies that we need? How do we get experts to come to our
country? Is that African solidarity?"
