* Ebola has killed nearly 1,500 in West Africa outbreak
* WHO says shuts Sierra Leone lab to protect health workers
* Nigeria says has contained spread of disease "thus far"
* Liberia gets tough with scared officials fleeing country
By Umaru Fofana and Media Coulibaly
FREETOWN/KINSHASA, Aug 26 The World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it had shut a laboratory in
Sierra Leone after a health worker there was infected with
Ebola, a move that may hamper efforts to boost the global
response to the worst ever outbreak of the disease.
At least 1,427 people have died and 2,615 have been infected
since the disease was detected deep in the forests of
southeastern Guinea in March.
The WHO has deployed nearly 400 of its own staff and partner
organisations to fight the epidemic of the highly contagious
hemorrhagic fever, which has struck Sierra Leone, Liberia,
Guinea and Nigeria. A separate outbreak was confirmed in
Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday.
Nigeria's health minister said on Tuesday his country had
"thus far contained" the Ebola outbreak.
One of the deadliest diseases known to man, Ebola is
transmitted by contact with body fluids and the current outbreak
has killed at least 120 healthcare workers.
The WHO said it had withdrawn staff from the laboratory
testing for Ebola at Kailahun -- one of only two in Sierra Leone
-- after a Senegalese epidemiologist was infected with Ebola.
"It's a temporary measure to take care of the welfare of our
remaining workers," WHO spokesperson Christy Feig said, without
specifying how long the measure would last. "After our
assessment, they will return."
Feig said she could not assess what impact the withdrawal of
WHO staff would have on the fight against Ebola in the Kailahun,
the area hardest hit by the disease. The WHO said in a later
statement that staff would return after an investigation was
completed, adding that testing would continue in the meantime at
the Kenema laboratory.
The Senegalese medic -- the first worker deployed by WHO to
be infected -- will be evacuated from Sierra Leone in the coming
days, Feig said. He is currently being treated at a government
hospital in the eastern town of Kenema.
CONGO OUTBREAK
With its resources stretched by the West African outbreak,
medical charity Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Tuesday
it could provide only limited help to tackle Congo's outbreak.
A report from the U.N. mission in Congo on Tuesday said 13
people there had died from Ebola, including five health workers.
Congo said on Sunday it would quarantine the area around the
town of Djera, in the isolated northwestern jungle province of
Equateur, where a high number of suspected cases has been
reported. It is Congo's seventh outbreak since Ebola was
discovered in 1976 in Equateur, near the Ebola river.
Congo's Health Minister Felix Kabange Numbi said on Sunday
the outbreak in Equateur was a different strain of the virus
from the deadly Zaire version in West Africa, although further
tests are planned in a German laboratory.
"Usually, we would be able to mobilise specialist
hemorrhagic fever teams, but we are currently responding to a
massive epidemic in West Africa," said Jeroen Beijnberger, MSF
medical coordinator in Congo. "This is limiting our capacity to
respond to the epidemic in Equateur Province."
However, the charity said it would send doctors, nurses and
logistics experts to the region and would work with the
government to open an Ebola case management centre in Lokolia.
Louise Roland-Gosselin, deputy head of mission for MSF in
Congo, said Congolese Ebola experts working in West Africa
should return to their own country to assist with the local
outbreak. "MSF can't do it alone," she added.
The WHO plans to send protective equipment for medical staff
in Equateur.
A 65-year-old woman with Ebola-like symptoms died in the
Equateur's capital Mbandaka, health workers said on Tuesday,
raising concerns of a possible spread to an urban centre.
Health Minister Kabange Numbi confirmed the death but said
the cause was not yet known.
PRESIDENTIAL ORDER
Up to 90 percent of Ebola victims die, although the fatality
rate in the current outbreak is lower at close to 60 percent.
The only treatments are extremely rare, experimental and
have so far had mixed results. Of the six health workers known
to have been treated with unlicensed drug ZMapp, two have died.
Still, the first Briton to have contracted the deadly Ebola
virus while working in West Africa has decided to take the drug,
the London hospital where he is being treated said, adding that
the volunteer nurse was "in good spirits".
Sierra Leone and Liberia -- struggling to recover from a
decade of civil war in the 1990s -- have seen their healthcare
systems overwhelmed by Ebola, the first outbreak in West Africa.
In Liberia, the country that has reported the most Ebola
deaths, the health ministry has reported more than 200 new
suspected, probable and confirmed cases in a three-day period.
Most of them occurred in the seaside capital Monrovia, where two
neighbourhoods are under army-backed quarantine.
Some Liberian officials have been fleeing the country or
just not turning up at work for fear of contracting the virus,
prompting President Ellen Johnson on Tuesday to issue orders
threatening those of ministerial rank with dismissal.
More junior civil servants would have their salaries
suspended, a presidency official told Reuters. It was not clear
how many officials would be affected by the presidential order.
Liberia said a ban on travel to the region imposed by
neighbouring countries was complicating the fight against Ebola
and leading to shortages of basic goods. British Airways said on
Tuesday it planned to extend a suspension of flights to Sierra
Leone and Liberia until December 31 because of Ebola.
"Isolating Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea is not in any
way contributing to the fight against this disease," Information
Minister Lewis Brown said. "How do we get in the kinds of
supplies that we need? How do we get experts to come to our
country? Is that African solidarity?"
