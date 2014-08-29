* Senegal is fifth West African country to confirm case
* Ebola rumour sparks riot in Guinea's second city
* Medical charity MSF calls for U.N. Security Council action
(Adds Sierra Leone minister's dismissal, lifting of West Point
quarantine, discharge of ZMapp patients)
By Diadie Ba and Saliou Samb
DAKAR/CONAKRY Aug 29 The West African state of
Senegal became the fifth country to be hit by the world's worst
Ebola outbreak on Friday, while riots broke out in neighbouring
Guinea's remote southeast where infection rates are rising fast.
In the latest sign that the outbreak of the virus, which has
already killed at least 1,550 people, is spinning out of
control, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that Ebola
cases rose last week at the fastest pace since the epidemic
began in West Africa in March.
The epidemic has defied efforts by governments to control
it, prompting the leading charity fighting the outbreak,
Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), to call for the U.N. Security
Council to take charge of efforts to stop it.
Including the fatalities, more than 3,000 have been
infected since the virus was detected in the remote jungles of
southeastern Guinea in March and quickly spread across the
border to Liberia and Sierra Leone. It has also touched Nigeria,
where six people have died.
Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma dismissed his
Health Minister Miatta Kargbo on Friday over her handling of the
epidemic, which has killed more than 400 people in the former
British colony.
Liberia's Information Minister Lewis Brown said that two
African healthcare workers treated with the experimental ZMapp
Ebola drug would be released from hospital on Saturday, after
making a full recovery.
Scientists on Friday also reported that ZMapp, the drug that
last week cured two American aid workers who contracted the
disease in Liberia, had cured all 18 lab monkeys infected with
the virus in laboratory tests.
Senegal's first case is a student from Guinea.
Senegalese Health Minister Awa Marie Coll Seck said the man
turned up for treatment at a hospital in the capital Dakar on
Tuesday, concealing the fact that he had had close contact with
victims in his home country.
"We are tracing his whole itinerary and also identifying
anyone who had contact with the patient, who now that he has
been diagnosed is much more cooperative and supplied all the
necessary information," the minister said.
A Health Ministry official, who asked not to be named, said
that the 21-year-old crossed into Senegal via its southern
border with Guinea and had been living in the densely populated
Dakar suburb of Parcelles Assainies for weeks. He added that the
man appeared to have a good chance of recovering.
The man had been under surveillance by health authorities in
Guinea because of his contact with Ebola victims but escaped to
Senegal, Seck said.
Residents in Dakar reacted with anger and concern. "When you
are sick, why do you leave your own country to export the
disease to another?" asked radio host Taib Soce on RFM, a
popular station owned by Senegalese music star Youssou N'dour.
In an attempt to prevent the spread of the virus, Senegal
last week banned flights to and from three of the affected
countries and shut its land border with Guinea.
The country, a regional hub for U.N. agencies and aid
groups, has also refused to give clearance for U.N. aid flights
to Ebola-hit countries in a move that humanitarian workers say
is hampering their ability to respond to the epidemic.
CATASTROPHE WARNING
The director of the United States Centers for Disease
Control (CDC) warned on Friday of a "catastrophe" if emergency
action were not taken immediately to reverse the trend of rising
cases.
"There is time to avoid a catastrophe but only if immediate
and urgent action is taken at every level," Tom Frieden said in
the Sierra Leone capital Freetown.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that
the actual number of Ebola cases could be up to four times
higher than reported and said 20,000 people in total could be
infected before the outbreak ends.
In the remote southeastern Guinean city of Nzerekore, riots
broke out on Thursday night over rumours that health workers had
infected people with Ebola, a Red Cross official and residents
said.
The government of Guinea says it has the epidemic under
control, but the number of cases has flared up in southern
Guinea, a trend the government blames on people spilling over
the borders from Liberia and Sierra Leone.
A crowd of young men, some armed with clubs and knives, set
up barricades across Nzerekore on Thursday and threatened to
attack the hospital before security forces moved in to restore
order. Gunshots were fired and several people were injured, said
Youssouf Traore, president of the Guinean Red Cross.
"A rumour, which was totally false, spread that we had
sprayed the market in order to transmit the virus to locals,"
Traore said. "People revolted and resorted to violence,
prompting soldiers to intervene."
Local Red Cross workers had to flee to the military camp
with their medical equipment. Another resident said the security
forces were preventing people leaving their neighbourhoods
overnight. More than 400 people have died in Guinea, though the
infection rate is slower than in Liberia and Sierra Leone.
FINANCIAL SUPPORT
The Liberian government said it would end its quarantine of
the oceanfront West Point neighbourhood of its capital Monrovia
at 0600 GMT on Saturday after residents there cooperated with
authorities in putting in place health checks and public
education about the disease.
Soldiers opened fire on angry West Point residents last week
when the quarantine was imposed, following an attack days before
on a holding centre for Ebola victims in the teeming district.
The WHO, on Thursday, unveiled a $490 million road map to
bring the outbreak under control over the next nine months.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said it may give
more support to affected countries. "We're working on a
financing package subject to the approval of the IMF Executive
Board to help Liberia along with Guinea and Sierra Leone
mitigate any socio-economic impacts of the epidemic," IMF
Liberia representative Charles Amo-Yartey said on Friday.
In Freetown, a new WHO-backed mobile laboratory opened this
week, speeding up the time needed to test suspected cases.
But often financial pledges have not translated into more
clinics and staff on the ground, said Jorge Castilla,
epidemiologist with the European Commission's Humanitarian Aid
and Civil Protection Department.
"I've seen many declarations, I see treatment centres on the
maps but I know they are not working," he said in an interview
after a trip to the affected countries.
Suspicion of healthcare workers has dogged government
responses to the Ebola outbreak across West Africa.
Frightened by the sight of healthcare workers clad from head
to toe in plastic protective gear and wearing protective masks,
many locals have shunned their assistance, often preferring to
die in their own homes.
So far, more than 120 healthcare workers have died in the
epidemic. Liberia reported five new cases of infection among
them in a single day this week.
(Additional reporting by Emma Farge in Dakar, James Giahyue
Harding in Monrovia and Umaru Fofana in Freetown; Writing by
Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Heneghan)