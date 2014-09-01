(Corrects to make clear some airlines have refused to fly to
By Daniel Flynn and Tim Cocks
DAKAR/LAGOS, Sept 1 The world's "disastrously
inadequate response" to West Africa's Ebola outbreak means many
people are dying needlessly, the head of the World Bank said on
Monday, as Nigeria confirmed another case of the virus.
In a newspaper editorial, World Bank President Jim Yong Kim
said Western healthcare facilities would easily be able to
contain the disease, and urged wealthy nations to share the
knowledge and resources to help African countries tackle it.
"The crisis we are watching unfold derives less from the
virus itself and more from deadly and misinformed biases that
have led to a disastrously inadequate response to the outbreak,"
Kim wrote in the Washington Post.
"Many are dying needlessly," read the editorial, co-written
by Harvard University professor Paul Farmer, with whom Kim
founded Partners In Health, a charity that works for better
healthcare in poorer countries.
In a vivid sign of the danger posed by inadequate health
provision, a man escaped from an Ebola quarantine centre in
Monrovia on Monday and sent people fleeing in fear as he walked
through a market in search of food, a Reuters witness said.
The patient, who wore a tag showing he had tested positive
for Ebola, held a stick and threw stones at a doctor from the
centre in the Paynesville neighbourhood who stood at a distance
and tried to persuade him to give himself up.
At one point, he stumbled and fell, apparently weakened by
illness. Healthcare workers wearing protective clothing forced
him into a medical vehicle and returned him to the facility.
"We told the Liberian government from the beginning that we
do not want an Ebola camp here. Today makes it the fifth Ebola
patient coming outside vomiting," said a man who watched the
scene. Another witness said patients at the treatment centre did
not receive enough food.
Ebola can only be transmitted by contact with the bodily
fluids of a sick person, but rigorous measures are required for
its containment. There is no proven cure, though work on
experimental vaccines has been accelerated.
"DANGEROUS MOMENT"
More than 1,500 people have been killed in West Africa in
the worst outbreak since the disease was discovered in 1976 near
the Ebola river in what is now Democratic Republic of Congo.
More than 3,000 people, mostly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and
Liberia, have been infected.
Poor healthcare provision has exacerbated the challenge.
Liberia had just 50 doctors for its 4.3 million people before
the outbreak, and many medical workers have died of Ebola.
Shortages of basic goods, foodstuffs and medical equipment
have been worsened by a decision by some airlines to stop flying
to the worst hit countries. Several neighbouring states have
closed their borders and many international organisations have
pulled out their foreign staff.
The World Health Organization said last week that casualty
figures may be up to four times higher than reported, and that
up to 20,000 people may be affected before the outbreak ends. It
launched a $490 million plan to contain the epidemic.
Kim and Farmer said that, if international organisations and
wealthy nations mounted a coordinated response with West African
nations using the WHO plan, the fatality rate could drop to
below 20 percent - from 50 percent now.
"We are at a dangerous moment," they wrote. "Tens of
thousands of lives, the future of the region and hard-won
economic and health gains for millions hang in the balance."
"DERISORY"
Nigeria confirmed a third case of Ebola on Monday in the oil
hub of Port Harcourt, bringing the total of confirmed infections
nationwide to 16, with around 200 people under surveillance.
A doctor in Port Harcourt died last week after treating a
contact of the Liberian-American man who was the first recorded
case of the virus in Africa's most populous country. That raised
alarm that Ebola, which looked on the verge of being contained
in the commercial capital, Lagos, may flare up elsewhere.
Senegal, a transport hub and centre for aid agencies, became
the fifth African nation to confirm a case of Ebola on Friday, a
21-year-old Guinean student who had evaded surveillance in his
homeland and arrived in Dakar.
"People should know that, if it were not for this boy's
state of health, he would be before the courts," President Macky
Sall told state television. "You cannot be a carrier of sickness
and take it to other countries."
Some shops in the bustling Senegalese capital ran out of
hand sanitizer on Monday as concerned residents stocked up.
The house and shop owned by the student's relatives in the
densely populated Dakar neighbourhood of Parcelles Assainies was
disinfected by health teams. Authorities placed 20 people who
had come into contact with the student under surveillance and
were giving them twice-daily health checks.
