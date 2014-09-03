BRIEF-Amgen optimistic for Enbrel sales rebound
* Amgen says optimistic about rebound in Enbrel sales in coming quarters after Q1 decline
LONDON, Sept 3 A British man who contracted Ebola in West Africa has been discharged from hospital after being treated with the experimental ZMapp drug, the Royal Free Hospital in London said on Wednesday.
William Pooley, 29, was treated in a special isolation unit after contracting the disease when working as a volunteer nurse in Sierra Leone.
"Following 10 days of successful treatment in the high level isolation unit - the only one in the UK - Mr Pooley is being discharged from the Royal Free Hospital today," the hospital said in a statement. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Michael Holden)
* Pharmaceutical Product Development -existing owners, affiliates of hellman & friedman,carlyle group, entered into agreements to recapitalize co