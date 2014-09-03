* Close to 400 additional deaths reported since last week
* Guinea finds Ebola in new region
* Nigeria Ebola cases, deaths rise
* U.S. warns outbreak is out of control
* Canada Ebola vaccine shipment stymied by logistics
By Toni Clarke and Saliou Samb
WASHINGTON/CONAKRY, Sept 3 The United Nations
said $600 million in supplies would be needed to fight West
Africa's Ebola outbreak, as the death toll from the worst ever
epidemic of the virus topped 1,900 and Guinea warned it had
penetrated a new part of the country.
The pace of the infection has accelerated, and there were
close to 400 deaths in the past week, officials said on
Wednesday. It was first detected deep in the forests of
southeastern Guinea in March.
The hemorrhagic fever has spread to Liberia, Sierra Leone,
Guinea, Nigeria, and Senegal, and has killed more people than
all outbreaks since Ebola was first uncovered in 1976. There are
no approved Ebola vaccines or treatments.
An experimental Ebola vaccine that Canada said it would give
to the World Health Organization for use in Africa was as of
Wednesday still in the lab that developed it as officials are
puzzled over how to transport it.
Ottawa said on Aug. 12 that it would donate between 800 and
1,000 doses of the vaccine, being held at Canada's National
Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg.
"We are now working with the WHO to address complex
regulatory, logistical and ethical issues so that the vaccine
can be safely and ethically deployed as rapidly as possible,"
Health Canada spokesman Sean Upton said in a statement.
"For example, the logistics surrounding the safe delivery of
the vaccine are complicated." Upton said one of the challenges
was keeping the vaccine cool enough to remain potent.
Human safety trials are due to begin this week on a vaccine
from GlaxoSmithKline Plc and later this year on one from
NewLink Genetics Corp.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on
Tuesday a federal contract worth up to $42.3 million would help
accelerate testing of an experimental Ebola virus treatment
being developed by privately held Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc.
Dr. David Nabarro, senior U.N. Coordinator for Ebola, said
the cost of getting the supplies needed by West Africa countries
to control the crisis would amount to $600 million. That was
higher than an estimate of $490 million by the WHO last week.
Moving workers and supplies around the region has been made
difficult by restrictions by some countries on air travel and
landing rights as they try to control Ebola's spread.
"We are working intensively with those governments to
encourage them to commit to the movement of people and planes
and at the same time deal with anxieties about the possibility
of infection," Nabarro said.
He said the president of Ghana has agreed to allow an
airbridge, or route, through the country to affected regions to
move people and supplies.
Ivory Coast, which closed its borders with Liberia and
Guinea last month, said on Tuesday it would open humanitarian
and economic corridors to its two western neighbors.
EPIDEMIC GAINS, EVACUATION EYED FOR DOCTOR
Dr. Margaret Chan, director-general of the World Health
Organization (WHO) told a press conference in Washington,
"This Ebola epidemic is the longest, the most severe and the
most complex we've ever seen."
Chan said there were more than 3,500 cases across Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone.
In Liberia, Dr. Rick Sacra, a 51-year-old Boston physician
infected with Ebola could be medically evacuated as soon as
Thursday, according to staff at the hospital where he worked.
Two other Americans recovered from the virus after being taken
to the United States for treatment last month.
Amid shortages of equipment and trained staff, more than 120
healthcare workers have died in West Africa in the Ebola
outbreak. The Liberian government has begun offering a $1,000
bonus to any healthcare workers who agreed to work in Ebola
treatment facilities.
Guinea, the first country to detect the virus, previously
said it was containing the outbreak but announced that nine new
cases had been found in the prefecture of Kerouane, some 750 km
(470 miles) southeast of the capital Conakry.
"There has been a new outbreak in Kerouane, but we have sent
in a team to contain it," said Aboubacar Sikidi Diakité, head of
Guinea's Ebola task force.
The latest outbreak started after the arrival of an infected
person from neighbouring Liberia, and a total of 18 people were
under observation in the region, the health ministry said.
Guinea has recorded 489 deaths and 749 Ebola cases as of
Sept. 1, and the epicentre of the outbreak has shifted to
neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Guinean President Alpha Conde urged healthcare personnel to
intensify efforts to avoid new infections. The disease is spread
by physical contact with body fluids of infected people or
contaminated articles, such as needles.
"Even for a simple malaria (case), you have to protect
yourselves before consulting any sick person until the end of
this epidemic," Conde said in a televised broadcast. "We had
started to succeed, but you dropped the ball and here we go
again."
The haemorrhagic fever was gaining in Nigeria where 18
cases, including 7 deaths, have been reported, three in the oil
hub of Port Harcourt. The WHO warned that the outbreak there
"has the potential to grow larger and spread faster than the one
in Lagos" as containment measures had been less effective.
The fifth country infected was Senegal, which confirmed its
first case last week: a student who slipped across the border
from Guinea and made his way to the coastal capital Dakar.
More than 50 cases of Ebola have been reported in a remote
northern jungle region of Democratic Republic of Congo, although
these are not linked to the West African cases.
Since Ebola was first detected in Congo in 1976, WHO has
reported more than 20 outbreaks in Africa and 1,590 victims.
The WHO warned last week that the Ebola epidemic in West
Africa could infect more than 20,000 people and spread to 10
countries.
WORRIES VIRUS COULD MUTATE
Dr. Thomas Kenyon, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) Centre for Global Health, said on
Wednesday the outbreak was "spiralling out of control" and
warned that the window of opportunity for controlling it was
closing.
"Guinea did show that with action, they brought it partially
under control. But unfortunately it is back on the increase
now," he told a conference call. "It's not under control
anywhere."
He warned that the longer the outbreak went uncontained, the
greater the possibility the virus could mutate, making it more
difficult to contain. While Ebola is transmitted in humans by
contact with bodily fluids of the sick, suspected cases of
airborne infection have been reported in monkeys in
laboratories.
A senior U.S. official rebutted a call from global aid
organization Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) for wealthy nations
to deploy specialised biological disaster response teams to the
region. MSF on Tuesday had warned that 800 more beds for Ebola
patients were urgently needed in the Liberian capital Monrovia
alone.
"I don't think at this point deploying biological incident
response teams is exactly what's needed," said Gayle Smith,
Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for
Development and Democracy on the National Security Council.
She said the U.S. government was focusing on rapidly
increasing the number of Ebola treatment centers in affected
countries, providing protective equipment, and training local
staff. "We will see a considerable ramp-up in the coming days
and weeks. If we find it is still moving out of control, we will
look at other options," Smith told a conference call.
