* Half of all epidemic deaths in Liberia
* UN chief Ban calls EU, British, French, Cuban leaders
* US, Britain deploy military teams to tackle outbreak
* MSF says resources must be deployed faster
* Infected WHO doctor to be evacuated from Sierra Leone
By Stephanie Nebehay and Umaru Fofana
GENEVA/FREETOWN, Sept 8 Liberia, the country
worst hit by West Africa's Ebola epidemic, should see thousands
of new cases in coming weeks as the virus spreads exponentially,
the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.
The epidemic, the worst since the disease was discovered in
1976, has killed some 2,100 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone,
Liberia and Nigeria and has also spread to Senegal.
The WHO believes it will take six to nine months to contain
and may infect up to 20,000 people. In Liberia, the disease has
already killed 1,089 people - more than half of all deaths
reported since March in this regional epidemic.
"Transmission of the Ebola virus in Liberia is already
intense and the number of new cases is increasing
exponentially," the U.N. agency said in a statement. "The number
of new cases is moving far faster than the capacity to manage
them in Ebola-specific treatment centres."
Fourteen of Liberia's 15 counties have reported confirmed
cases. As soon as a new Ebola treatment centre is opened, it
immediately overflows with patients.
"In Monrovia, taxis filled with entire families, of whom
some members are thought to be infected with the Ebola virus,
crisscross the city, searching for a treatment bed. There are
none," it said.
In Montserrado County, which includes the capital Monrovia
and is home to more than one million people, a WHO investigative
team estimated that 1,000 beds are urgently needed for Ebola
patients, the statement said.
Motorbike-taxis and regular taxis have become "a hot source"
of Ebola transmission.
Liberia's government announced on Monday it was extending a
nationwide nighttime curfew imposed last month to curb the
spread of the disease.
Sierra Leone last week ordered a four-day countrywide
"lockdown" starting Sept. 18 as part of tougher efforts to halt
the spread of Ebola.
INTERNATIONAL MOBILISATION
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called British Prime
Minster David Cameron, France's President François Hollande,
Cuban President Raul Castro and Herman Van Rompuy, president of
the European Council, to urge more support, his spokesman said.
While governments and organisations across the world are
scrambling cash and supplies to the region, the WHO said its aid
partners must scale up efforts by three- to fourfold to battle
the epidemic.
Conventional control measures were "not having an adequate
impact" in Liberia, it said.
Ebola is a haemorrhagic fever spread through the blood,
sweat or vomit of those infected, making those working directly
with the sick among the most vulnerable to the disease.
In a country with just one doctor for nearly 100,000
inhabitants before the outbreak, some 152 health care workers
have been infected and 79 have died in Liberia since the crisis
began, the WHO said.
The United States said on Monday will send a 25-bed field
hospital to Liberia to help provide medical care for health
workers there. Britain earlier said it would send military and
humanitarian experts to set up a treatment centre for Ebola
victims in Sierra Leone.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres welcomed the move
by the British government but voiced fears the disease was
moving "catastrophically" through the population. Resources
needed to be deployed on the ground more quickly, it said.
The WHO said on Monday that one of its doctors working in an
Ebola treatment centre in Sierra Leone had tested positive for
the disease and would be evacuated from Freetown shortly. It was
the second WHO-deployed staff member to contract the virus after
a Senegalese epidemiologist was infected last month.
ECONOMIES THREATENED
Chief executives of 11 firms in the region joined the call
for world leaders to step up the fight against the disease,
warning on Monday that it threatened the region's stability.
"Without the support of the international community the
situation for these economies, many of whom are only beginning
to return to stability after decades of civil war, will be even
more catastrophic," they said in a statement.
Signatories of the statement included chief executives from
ArcelorMittal, Randgold Resources, London
Mining, IAMGOLD, Newmont, Aureus
Mining, and Hummingbird Resources.
Exxon Mobil meanwhile donated $150,000 to the
Liberian National Red Cross Society.
Meanwhile, an emergency meeting of health ministers and
other officials from African Union member states agreed in the
Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Monday to lift restrictions on
travel to and from countries affected by Ebola.
A number of African nations introduced travel bans and
border closures in recent months despite WHO warnings that the
measures risk creating food and supply shortages.
"It was agreed that countries should lift travel bans and
allow people to move between members states and allow trade but
to put proper measures for screening," Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,
the African Union's chairperson, said after the meeting.
"We expect them (all member countries of the 54-nation
bloc)to implement (the decision) as agreed," she told
journalists.
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix in Dakar, Aaron Maasho in
Addis Ababa, David Alexander in Washington, and Alphonso Toweh
and Jame Giahyue in Monrovia; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)