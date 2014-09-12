* More than 2,400 dead in worst Ebola outbreak in history
* Cuba to send 165 health workers to help in Sierra Leone
* WHO's Chan calls for more international support
By Kate Kelland and Tom Miles
LONDON/GENEVA, Sept 12 The number of new Ebola
cases in West Africa is growing faster than authorities can
manage them, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday,
renewing a call for health workers from around the world to go
to the region to help.
As the death toll rose to more than 2,400 people out of
4,784 cases, WHO director general Margaret Chan told a news
conference in Geneva the vast nature of the outbreak --
particularly in the three hardest-hit countries of Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone -- required a massive emergency
response.
Sarah Crowe, a spokeswoman for UNICEF, said the U.N.
children's agency was using innovative ways to tackle the
epidemic, including telling people to "use whatever means they
have, such as plastic bags, to cover themselves if they have to
deal with sick members of their family".
"The Ebola treatment centres are full, there are only three
in the country. Families need help in finding new ways to deal
with this and deal with their loved ones and give them care
without exposing themselves to this infection," she said via
phone from Monrovia.
"It is quite surreal and everywhere there is a sense of this
virus taking over the whole country," Crowe said. "We do not
have enough partners on the ground. Many Liberians say they feel
abandoned."
Survivors of the disease, who are immune to reinfection,
were being used to look after thousands of children of people
with suspected Ebola. About 2,000 children have lost one or both
parents in Liberia alone, she said.
The key to beating the disease, said the WHO's Chan, was
people power. Pledges of equipment and money are coming in, but
500-600 foreign experts and at least 1,000 local health workers
are needed on the ground.
"The number of new patients is moving far faster than the
capacity to manage them. We need to surge at least three to four
times to catch up with the outbreaks," Chan said.
CUBA HELPS
Cuban Health Minister Roberto Morales Ojeda, sitting
alongside Chan, said his country would send 165 healthcare
workers to help in the fight - the largest contingent of foreign
doctors and nurses to be committed so far. However, they will
arrive in October and will go to Sierra Leone, while thousands
of new patients are expected in Liberia within weeks.
Chan said the real death toll is probably far higher than
the latest number of 2,400.
"We are very cognizant of the fact that any number of cases
and deaths that we are reporting is an underestimate." she said.
The Ebola infection rate and death toll have been
particularly high among health workers, who are exposed to
hundreds of highly infectious patients who can pass the virus on
through body fluids such as blood and excrement.
Almost half of the 301 healthcare workers who have developed
the disease have died.
Some foreign healthcare workers in West Africa, including
several Americans and at least one Briton, have also been
infected. Two Dutch doctors who may have been exposed to the
disease in Sierra Leone are set to be evacuated.
Chan's call chimed with pleas from leading Ebola
specialists, including Peter Piot, one of the scientists who
first identified the Ebola virus in 1976.
Writing in the online scientific journal Eurosurveillance
with his colleague Adam Kucharski, Piot, now director of the
London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was hard
to track an outbreak with exponential growth in case numbers.
"There are currently hundreds of new Ebola virus disease
cases reported each week; with the number of infections
increasing exponentially, it could soon be thousands," they
said, adding that case numbers could double every fortnight.
"Fear and mistrust of health authorities has contributed to
this problem, but increasingly it is also because isolation
centres have reached capacity. As well as creating potential for
further transmission, large numbers of untreated - and therefore
unreported - cases make it difficult to measure the true spread
of infection, and hence to plan and allocate resources."
The U.N. health agency has previously warned there could be
as many as 20,000 cases in the region before the outbreak is
brought under control.
In a glimmer of good news, the WHO said eight districts with
previous Ebola cases - four in Guinea, three in Sierra Leone and
one in Liberia - had reported no new cases for three weeks.
And 67 people who had contact with a person who had taken
the disease to Senegal on Aug 20 had been traced, and none had
so far tested positive for the disease.
The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that
economic growth in Liberia and Sierra Leone could decline by as
much as 3.5 percentage points due to the outbreak, which it said
has crippled their mining, agriculture and services sectors.
