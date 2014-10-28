* Liberia, Sierra Leone say Australian move
By Michelle Nichols and Umaru Fofana
MONROVIA/FREETOWN, Oct 28 Australia became the
first developed country on Tuesday to shut its borders to
citizens of the countries worst-hit by the West African Ebola
outbreak, a move those states said stigmatised healthy people
and would make it harder to fight the disease.
Australia's ban on visas for citizens of Sierra Leone,
Liberia and Guinea followed decisions by the U.S. military to
quarantine soldiers returning from an Ebola response mission and
some U.S. states to isolate aid workers. The United Nations said
such measures could discourage vital relief work, making it
harder to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
"Anything that will dissuade foreign trained personnel from
coming here to West Africa and joining us on the frontline to
fight the fight would be very, very unfortunate," Anthony
Banbury, head of the U.N. Ebola Emergency Response Mission
(UNMEER), told Reuters in the Ghanaian capital Accra.
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf urged Australia to
reconsider its travel ban.
"Anytime there's stigmatization, there's quarantine, there's
exclusion of people, many of whom are just normal, then those of
us who are fighting this epidemic, when we face that, we get
very sad," she told a news conference.
Neighbouring Sierra Leone called the Australian move
draconian.
"It is discriminatory in that ... it is not (going) after
Ebola but rather it is ... against the 24 million citizens of
Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea," Information Minister Alpha
Kanu told Reuters. "Certainly, it is not the right way to go."
The virus has killed almost 5,000 people since March, mostly
in those three countries. Nine U.S. cases have prompted states
such as New York and New Jersey to ignore federal advice and
quarantine all health workers returning from the region.
A Texas nurse who caught Ebola in the United States while
treating an infected Liberian patient left hospital on Tuesday
after being declared free of the disease.
"I'm so grateful to be well, a smiling Amber Vinson, 29,
told reporters at Emory University Hospital before hugging the
doctors and nurses who treated her for two weeks.
The arrival of the disease in the United States has prompted
fierce debate there and in other developed countries about the
best measures to prevent its spread.
The World Health Organization says overly restrictive
quarantines and travel bans will put people off volunteering to
go to Africa, where relief workers are needed to help improve a
health system to deal with the disease.
"We desperately need international health workers ... They
are really the key to this response," WHO spokesman Tarik
Jasarevic said.
World Bank chief Jim Yong Kim said the three worst hit
countries needed 5,000 overseas health workers at any one time.
"Those health workers cannot work continuously: there needs
to be a rotation. So we will need many thousands of health
workers over the next months to a year in order to bring this
epidemic under control," he said an African Union meeting in
Ethiopia. "Right now, I am very much worried where we will find
those health workers."
MASS PANIC
Even African countries with no Ebola cases have been angered
by policies being implemented in richer countries.
"Western countries are creating mass panic which is
unhelpful in containing a contagious disease like Ebola," said
Ugandan government spokesman Ofwono Opondo.
"If they create mass panic ... this fear will eventually
spread beyond ordinary people to health workers or people who
transport the sick and then what will happen? Entire populations
will be wiped out."
Eighty-two people who had contact with a toddler who died of
Ebola in Mali last week are being monitored, the WHO said, but
no new cases have been reported there.
Mali became the sixth West African country to report a case
of the disease. Senegal and Nigeria both stopped the virus by
tracking down people who had had contact with those who brought
it into their country and monitoring them for symptoms.
American soldiers returning from West Africa are being
isolated, even if they show no symptoms and are not believed to
have been exposed to the virus.
Army said Chief of Staff General Raymond Odierno ordered the
21-day monitoring period "to ensure soldiers, family members and
their surrounding communities are confident that we are taking
all steps necessary to protect their health".
ADOPT AND ADAPT
Dr. Jeff Duchin, chairman of the public health committee of
the Infectious Diseases Society of America, said the isolation
was not a necessary step. "From a public health perspective, we
would not feel that isolation is appropriate," he said.
The decision goes well beyond established military protocols
and came as President Barack Obama's administration sought to
discourage quarantines being imposed by some U.S. states.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC), called for isolation of people at
the highest risk for Ebola infection but said most returning
medical workers would require monitoring without isolation.
"At CDC, we base our decisions on science and experience ...
And as the science and experience changes, we adopt and adapt
our guidelines and recommendations," Frieden said.
Australia has not recorded a case of Ebola despite a number
of scares, and conservative Prime Minister Tony Abbott has so
far resisted repeated requests to send medical personnel to help
battle the outbreak on the ground.
Adam Kamradt-Scott, of the University of Sydney's Marie
Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity, said
the travel ban would do nothing to protect the country from
Ebola while potentially having a negative public health impact
by creating a climate of panic.
Medical professionals say Ebola is difficult to catch. It is
spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person and not transmitted by asymptomatic people.
(Writing by Jeremy Laurence and Robin Pomeroy; Editing by Peter
Graff)