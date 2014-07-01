GENEVA, July 1 The number of deaths attributed to an epidemic of Ebola virus in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone stood at 467 by Monday, out of 759 known cases in total, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

The figures include confirmed, probable and suspected cases. A previous WHO update put the death toll at 399 as of June 23, out of 635 cases. (Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay)