* WHO sees "mixed picture" for disease in West Africa
* American dies in Ghana after travel to Ebola region
(Adds Ghana health ministry statement)
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, July 8 Fifty new cases of Ebola and 25
deaths have been reported in Sierra Leone, Liberia and Guinea
since July 3, as the deadly virus spreads in families, the World
Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the United Nations agency said that the
latest figures from health ministries in the three countries
showed a total of 844 cases including 518 deaths in the epidemic
that began in February.
Guinea's ministry reported two deaths since July 3, but no
new cases in the past week, the WHO said, calling the situation
in the affected region of West Africa a "mixed picture".
Sierra Leone accounted for 34 of the new cases and 14
deaths, while Liberia reported 16 new cases and 9 deaths.
"These numbers indicate that active viral transmission
continues in the community," it said.
WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib, speaking to a Geneva news
briefing earlier on Tuesday, said: "This means that the two main
modes of transmission are home care, people who care for their
relative at home, and during funerals, are still ongoing."
"If we don't stop the transmission in the several hotspots
in the three countries we will not be able to say that we
control the outbreak," she said.
A U.S. citizen who was suspected of having Ebola because he
fell ill after travelling to the region affected by Ebola died
on Monday in Ghana. The man, who has not been identified, was in
quarantine at a clinic in the capital Accra.
Four tests on the man have all proved negative for Ebola,
Ghana's health ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.
West African countries and international health
organisations adopted a fresh strategy last Thursday to fight
the world's deadliest Ebola epidemic to date. Measures include
better surveillance to detect the virus and enhancing
cross-border cooperation.
(Additional reporting by Kwasi Kpodo; Editing by Matthew Mpoke
Bigg and Grant McCool)