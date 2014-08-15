GENEVA Aug 15 It will take about six months to
bring under control the Ebola epidemic in West Africa which
feels like "wartime" and requires greater leadership from the
World Health Organisation (WHO), the head of Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) said on Friday.
Joanne Liu, international president of MSF (Doctors Without
Borders), told a news briefing in Geneva after a 10-day trip to
the region: "If we don't stabilise Liberia, we will never
stabilise the region".
"Over the next six months we should get the upper hand on
the epidemic, this is my gut feeling," she said, adding more
experts were needed on the ground.
