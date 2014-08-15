GENEVA Aug 15 It will take about six months to
bring under control the Ebola epidemic, the head of Medecins
Sans Frontieres said on Friday, saying the outbreak in West
Africa felt like "wartime, is moving, advancing."
Joanne Liu, international president of MSF (Doctors Without
Borders), speaking after a 10-day trip to West Africa, said more
experts were needed on the ground and was critical of the World
Health Organisation (WHO) for declaring Ebola a "public health
emergency of international concern" only on Aug 8.
"We need people with a hands-on operational mindset," to
combat the outbreak, Liu told a news briefing in Geneva.
Liu said she had conveyed those messages to the WHO and
"that I think the wake-up call was too late in calling it a
public health emergency of international concern."
"I think we have a common understanding on it now," Liu
said. "Now we have to find out how that is translated into
concrete action in the field ... a statement will save lives
only if followed up on the ground."
On Thursday, the WHO said staff in West Africa had seen
evidence that the numbers of reported cases and deaths vastly
underestimate the scale of the Ebola outbreak and said it would
coordinate "a massive scaling up of the international response".
The death toll from the world's worst outbreak of Ebola
stood on Wednesday at 1,069 from 1,975 confirmed, probable and
suspected cases. The majority were in Guinea, Sierra Leone and
Liberia, while four people have died in Nigeria.
"If we don't stabilise Liberia, we will never stabilise the
region. Over the next six months we should get the upper hand on
the epidemic, this is my gut feeling," Liu said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Janet Lawrence)