* Visiting Ebola-hit nations, Maham wants end to isolation
* Ex-UN chief Annan "bitterly disappointed" by aid response
* U.N. Security Council to hold meeting on Ebola Thursday
By James Harding Giahyue
MONROVIA, Sept 15 Ghana's President John Dramani
Mahama on Monday called for the easing of restrictions on West
African nations fighting Ebola, saying "panic" measures had led
to isolation and undermined the battle against the disease.
Airlines have halted many flights into and around West
Africa, where governments have closed some borders and imposed
travel restrictions in a bid to fight an Ebola outbreak that has
killed over 2,400 people.
Experts have warned such moves are counter-productive as
economies are crippled by the lack of trade and it becomes
harder to move aid workers and supplies to fight the virus
around the region.
"Now that we have a clearer understanding of the disease and
how it spreads and all of the ramifications, we should not in
panic take measures that will isolate the countries that are
affected by this outbreak," Mahama said while in Liberia, on the
first leg of a tour of Ebola-affected countries.
"Doing that will make it more difficult for the disease to
be brought under control," he added. "As long as all of us are
instituting proper screening mechanism, we can allow normal
economic activities."
The worst Ebola outbreak on record was first identified in
Guinea in March and has since spread across much of Sierra Leone
and Liberia, where it is battering fragile economies and eating
away at post-war gains.
The World Health Organisation estimates 20,000 people will
be infected before the outbreak ends.
"The more we take measures that restrict economic
activities, the graver the effect ... on our country is going to
be," Mahama said.
The IMF said last week that economic growth in Liberia and
Sierra Leone was likely to drop by as much as 3.5 percentage
points and Guinea's by over 1 percent.
The U.N. Security Council is due to hold an emergency
meeting on the Ebola crisis on Thursday, diplomats said.
A council diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said
it would only be the second public health crisis to be discussed
by the 15-member body, which met on HIV/AIDS in 2000.
Mahama has said Ghana is prepared to be the hub for moving
supplies and people into Ebola-affected countries but he
stressed donors must deliver quicker on their promises.
"We have received a lot of response and promises of
resources. Those resources are very slow in coming," he said.
The World Health Organisation has said that some $600
million is needed to fight the outbreak. Organisations like
medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres have called for
civilian and military bio-disaster response teams.
But former U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan told Reuters he
was "bitterly disappointed" with the international response to
the Ebola outbreak and called for the rapid deployment of
specialised units, including military personnel.
"What is a bit surprising here is that many people have died
and are dying ... and yet we have not acted and responded in a
manner that will have a real impact on the ground," he said.
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra and
Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by David Lewis;
Editing by Andrew Roche)