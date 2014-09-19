* President urges compliance with extraordinary measures
* Nearly 30,000 volunteers plan to visit every household
* Food prices soar, residents complain of shortages
* Guinea investigates killings of Ebola team
FREETOWN, Sept 19 Streets in the capital of
Sierra Leone were deserted on Friday as the West African state
began a contested, three-day lockdown in a bid to halt the worst
Ebola outbreak on record.
President Ernest Bai Koroma urged people to heed the
emergency measures as health workers, some clad in protective
biohazard suits, went house to house, checking on residents and
marking each doorway they visited with chalk.
Radio stations played Ebola awareness jingles on repeat and
encouraged residents to stay indoors.
"As they are fighting this Ebola, we pray that it will be
eradicated. That's what we are praying for," said resident
Mariam Bangura as she waited at her home in Freetown's West End
neighbourhood. Other residents looked out over the normally
bustling seaside city from windows and balconies.
Nearly 30,000 health workers, volunteers and teachers aim to
visit every household in the country of six million people by
Sunday to educate them about the disease and isolate the sick.
In Freetown, teams got off to a slow start, waiting several
hours to receive kits containing soap, stickers and flyers.
A few police cars and ambulances, sirens blaring, were the
only traffic on the otherwise empty streets. One emergency
vehicle was seen stopping at a house to take on a patient.
Ebola has infected at least 5,357 people in West Africa this
year, mainly in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia, killing 2,630
of those, according to the World Health Organization. The
disease has also been reported in Nigeria and Senegal.
The outbreak of the hemorrhagic fever is the worst since it
was identified in 1976 in the forests of central Africa.
Western nations, led by the United States, have pledged in
recent days to ramp up their aid effort and the United Nations
said on Thursday it would deploy a special mission, calling the
outbreak a "threat to international peace and security".
"As the disease spreads, a truth becomes clear. None of us
is insulated from the threat of Ebola. All of us must be part of
the response," Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the U.N.
General Assembly on Friday.
EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES
In Sierra Leone, at least 562 people have died so far from
the disease.
"Today, the life of everyone is at stake, but we will get
over this difficulty if we all do what we have been asked to
do," President Koroma said in a television address late on
Thursday.
"These are extraordinary times and extraordinary times
require extraordinary measures."
Some have questioned whether the campaign will be effective.
Sierra Leone newspaper Awareness Times in an editorial called
the preparations for the lockdown "chaotic" and recommended its
postponement.
"This morning many families are calling on the radio crying
because of lack of food in their homes," said Ahmed Nanoh,
executive secretary of Sierra Leone's chamber of agriculture.
"Food prices have gone up 30 percent. Many homes that cannot
afford (food) are starving.
Medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres, which has been at
the forefront of the effort to contain the epidemic, warned last
week that the lock-down could lead to the concealment of cases,
potentially causing the disease to spread further.
An official for the United Nations children's agency UNICEF,
Roeland Monasch, said, however, that the "Ose to Ose" campaign,
which means "house to house" in local Krio, would be helpful.
"If people don't have access to the right information, we
need to bring life-saving messages to them, where they live, at
their doorsteps," he said.
Investors are worried about the consequences of the lockdown
on Sierra Leone's iron ore production. In a bid to reassure
them, African Minerals Ltd. said it expected no
material impact on its iron ore operations.
GUINEA PURSUES KILLERS
Healthcare workers seeking to contain the Ebola outbreak
have often been met with deep mistrust, hampering their efforts
to stop its spread. One team of eight educating people on Ebola
risks in a remote part of southeastern Guinea were killed and
their bodies dumped in a village latrine, officials said on
Thursday.
While recognising that the risks faced by health workers,
the World Health Organization said that the tragedy must not be
allowed to derail the education effort.
"We should continue the dialogue with the community, we
should continue to explain our work, continue to show our
empathy with the victims, with the families, with the
communities," WHO expert Pierre Formenty said.
NGOs warned in a joint statement that the Ebola crisis could
set back by a decade economic progress in Liberia, Guinea and
Sierra Leone, and called on more governments to follow U.S.
steps to expand efforts to stop the disease's spread.
U.S. President Barack Obama said earlier this week it would
deploy 3,000 military engineers and medical personnel and other
troops in the region. There are currently around 20 military
personnel on the ground in Liberia conducting planning and
assessment for the mission.
Over the weekend, 45 more U.S. soldiers are scheduled to
arrive in Liberia's capital Monrovia to begin setting up a
command centre, Department of Defence spokesman Rear Admiral
John Kirby said on Friday.
In a rare piece of good news, Senegal's health minister said
on Friday there was no further risk of Ebola spreading in his
country, following the end of a quarantine period for those who
came into contact with an infected man from Guinea. State
television said the 21-year-old Guinean student was being
repatriated on a military aircraft.
Ebola is endemic in forest mammals in parts of Central
Africa but the deadly Zaire strain has never previously appeared
in West Africa. Scientists say that a fruit bat butchered as
bushmeat in Guinea last December probably started the epidemic.
A parallel outbreak has so far killed 40 people out of 71
cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
