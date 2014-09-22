* Ebola has killed 2,811 in West Africa -WHO
* Sierra Leone lauds "lockdown", needs "footsoldiers" in
clinics
* Guinea arrests 20 over killings of health workers
* Tekmira authorized to use Ebola treatment
By Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, Sept 22 An outbreak of Ebola in West
Africa has been largely contained in Senegal and Nigeria, the
World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday, but the disease
is still spreading elsewhere and has now killed over 2,811
people in the region.
Senegal and Nigeria, the most recent of five nations to
record cases of Ebola, implemented strict measures to isolate
the ill and track down further possible cases -- steps that
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone have failed to impose, allowing
the disease to take hold in cities and rural communities.
Sierra Leone said it had registered 130 new cases of Ebola
during a three-day national lockdown that ended late on Sunday,
the most radical move yet to try to contain a disease that has
killed around half of those it infects and is crippling some of
the weakest countries in West Africa.
The current outbreak was first identified in the forests of
southeastern Guinea in March and then spread into neighbouring
Liberia and Sierra Leone, where it overwhelmed weak national
health systems.
In Nigeria, 20 cases were recorded and eight people died.
There have been no deaths from one confirmed case in Senegal.
"On the whole, the outbreaks in Senegal and Nigeria are
pretty much contained," a WHO statement said.
However, the U.N. agency said the world's worst outbreak of
the virus remains a "public health emergency of international
concern", which will guarantee it the body's priority attention.
The international response has failed to match the spread of
a disease that has exposed the fragility of the state in Guinea
and threatened to undo progress made in rebuilding Liberia and
Sierra Leone after their wars of the 1990s.
Donors have since pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in
aid and the U.S. government is scrambling 3,000 soldiers to the
region to build an extra 17 treatment centres and train
thousands of local medics.
The Pentagon said about 60 U.S. military personnel had
arrived in the region so far and another 30-40 are scheduled to
arrive in the next few days.
The U.S. plan has been welcomed but aid workers say other
rich nations should follow Washington's lead with cash, supplies
and personnel. The WHO has said the world must act quickly to
keep the number of cases in the tens of thousands.
The European Union has pledged 140 million euros ($180
million) to fight the virus and Beatrice Lorenzin, Italy's
health minister, said European countries are assessing their
resources to plan a coordinated response.
"Only four or five countries in Europe are equipped. We will
work together to coordinate the aid effort," she said as EU
health ministers met in Milan on Monday.
"FOOT SOLDIERS" NEEDED
Ebola has prompted a range of policy measures from African
governments, including border closures and travel bans, though
none as severe as Sierra Leone, where residents emerged on
Monday from a 72-hour lockdown.
Authorities say they reached more than 80 percent of
households targeted in their sensitization campaign.
"The outreach was just overwhelming," Stephen Gaojia, head
of the Ebola Emergency Operations Centre, said on Monday.
The country now needs to focus on treatment and case
management and it urgently requires treatment centres in all its
14 districts as well as "foot soldiers" in clinics and
hospitals, he said.
The government is still waiting for results from a further
39 suspected cases, Gaojia said. There were no new deaths in
Guinea, four in Sierra Leone and 39 in Liberia, according to the
latest figures from the WHO.
Authorities in Guinea said they have arrested 20 people as
part of an investigation into the killing last week of nine
members of a delegation attempting to educate people about Ebola
in a remote part of the southeast of the country.
The killings underscored how much some rural populations in
the affected countries mistrust authorities after years of
instability and conflict.
A separate, unrelated, Ebola outbreak has killed 41 people
in Democratic Republic of Congo, where there have been 68 cases,
WHO said in a statement on the situation as of Sept 18.
PRIEST IN SERIOUS CONDITION
Independent health advisers to the WHO have assessed that
there should be no general ban on travel or trade with countries
where the virus has struck, but some airlines have maintained
suspensions on flights to affected areas.
The WHO and other agencies this say this hampers aid efforts
and the ability of experts to reach victims. "The (WHO
Emergency) Committee strongly reiterated that there should be no
general ban on international travel or trade," WHO said.
Canadian drugmaker Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
said on Monday that U.S. and Canadian regulators have
authorized the use of its Ebola treatment in patients who have
confirmed or suspected infections.
The Vancouver-based company said its treatment, TKM-Ebola,
has been administered to patients on an emergency basis and the
repeat infusions have been well-tolerated.
An elderly Spanish priest, in a serious condition after
being infected in Sierra Leone, will not receive the
experimental drug ZMapp because world supplies are exhausted,
Madrid health authorities said on Monday.
ZMapp was used to treat several Ebola patients who
recovered. Its use is part of a push by drug manufacturers to
devise a cure or a vaccine for the disease, which has killed
about 48 percent of those infected in the current epidemic.
Manuel Garcia Viejo, 69, was taken to Madrid's Carlos III
hospital at about 0200 GMT after he was repatriated.
(Additional reporting by Saliou Samb in Conakry, Tom Miles and
Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Raquel Castillo in Madrid, Ilaria
Polleschi in Milan, Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore and Rod Nickel
in Winnipeg, Phillip Stewart in Washington; Writing by Matthew
Mpoke Bigg; Editing by David Lewis and Sonya Hepinstall)