* Blood of survivors believed to help infected patients
* WHO warns against potential for blood black markets
* Experts criticise CDC projection of up to 1.4 mln
infections
* Guinea villagers loot health office
By James Giahyue
MONROVIA, Sept 24 The head of a treatment centre
in Liberia, the country worst-hit by West Africa's deadly Ebola
outbreak, has urged survivors of the disease to donate their
blood for use in treating infected patients.
The epidemic has already killed over 2,800 people - more
than the combined total of all previous Ebola outbreaks - most
of them in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, where it has
overwhelmed already fragile health services.
"We need survivors to come and help us with blood
donations," said Attai Omoruto, the Ugandan doctor in charge of
the newly opened, 150-bed Island Clinic in Liberia's capital
Monrovia.
Studies suggest that transfusions from Ebola survivors might
prevent or treat infection in others. The World Health
Organisation (WHO) said this month that products and serum
derived from the blood of survivors could be used to treat the
disease until experimental drugs currently under development
enter production.
William Pooley, a British man who survived Ebola after being
treated in London, flew to the United States this month to
donate his blood to help another patient suffering from the
haemorrhagic fever.
"The survivors' blood has the antibodies that have fought
off the Ebola virus ... When we give this fresh blood to the
patients, it can repair their blood vessels so they do not
bleed," he said.
As the region's epidemic has gained momentum and residents
in the affected countries have grown more desperate for
assistance, rumours of the existence of black markets dealing in
the blood of survivors have emerged.
"We will certainly bring this matter to the attention of
governments and work with them to stamp out any black market
activity," WHO Director-General Margaret Chan said earlier this
month.
TWENTY-FOLD SURGE NEEDED
After a slow initial start and amid fears the epidemic could
spread beyond West Africa, aid and equipment is now pouring into
the region. The United States is deploying 3,000 military
personnel, mainly to Liberia.
More than 40 British military personnel, including
logisticians, planners and engineers, have gone to Sierra Leone
as part of a £100 million ($160 million) plan to boost the
country's treatment capacity by at least 700 beds.
The United Nations is setting up a special mission, known as
UNMEER, to combat Ebola and an advance team has arrived in
Accra, Ghana to begin setting up the logistical base for the
region-wide operation.
China's ambassador to Liberia said on Wednesday that his
country was contributing around $40 million on top of its
previous assistance to efforts to contain the disease.
"The international community is rallying to assist local
health workers," Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told the U.N.
General Assembly on Wednesday. "Now we need a twenty-fold surge
in care, tracking, transport and equipment."
While small outbreaks in Nigeria and Senegal appear for now
to have been contained, the epidemic is still raging in Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
estimated on Tuesday that between 550,000 and 1.4 million people
might be infected in the region by the end of January.
However, a number of experts were quick to criticise the
figures, which do not take into account the expected increase in
efforts to tackle the epidemic.
"It is really impossible to predict how many cases of Ebola
infection there will be in four months," said Professor Peter
Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical
Medicine. "Unless CDC has data nobody else has, this is not a
useful estimate."
Faced with the worsening crisis, Sierra Leone has mounted
the most radical response, placing the entire country under a
three-day lockdown last week as volunteers educated locals about
the disease, identified new infections and located bodies.
On Tuesday, it had sealed off its borders with neighbours
Guinea and Liberia.
Guinea, meanwhile, is still struggling to overcome denial
among local populations and suspicion and hostility towards
health workers.
In the town of Forecariah, around 100 km (65 miles) from the
capital Conakry, residents attacked and looted the local office
of the health department after medical staff came to bury three
members of a single family who had died from Ebola.
The attack comes a week after eight members of a team trying
to educate locals on the risks of the Ebola virus were murdered
in a remote area of southeastern Guinea.
Guinea on Wednesday reported new cases of the disease,
including two deaths, in the town of Dalaba, some 300 km (195
miles) from Conakry.
