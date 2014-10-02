* Liberia president says angry over U.S. case
* Patient in U.S. in serious condition
* Lagarde cites Ebola as potential geopolitical risk
* Ebola patient to arrive in Germany for treatment
By Lisa Maria Garza and James Giahyue
DALLAS/MONROVIA, Oct 2 Up to 100 people may have
had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be
diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States, and four of
his relatives have been quarantined in an apartment in Dallas,
health officials said on Thursday.
Dallas County officials said 12 to 18 people had direct
contact with the patient, who had recently flown in from
Liberia, and they in turn had contact with scores of others.
Liberia named him as Thomas Eric Duncan, a resident of its
capital Monrovia.
The worst outbreak of the contagious, haemorrhagic fever on
record has killed at least 3,300 people in Guinea, Sierra Leone
and Liberia, overwhelming weak health systems and crippling
fragile economies and threatening to cause hunger
.
Liberia has recorded nearly 2,000 of those deaths and aid
agencies say they need hundreds of beds for patients.
The case in the United States has heightened concerns that
Ebola could spread globally and could raise further questions
about travel restrictions from the affected countries.
Liberian authorities on Thursday said they could prosecute
Duncan if he returned because he had filled out a form before
flying falsely stating he had not come into contact with an
Ebola case, when he had actually helped a neighbour with the
disease days earlier.
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf told Canadian
Broadcasting Corp. she was angry with Duncan for what he had
done, especially given how much the United States was doing to
help tackle the crisis.
"One of our compatriots didn't take due care, and so, he's
gone there and in a way put some Americans in a state of fear,
and put them at some risk, and so I feel very saddened by that
and very angry with him," she said.
"The fact that he knew (he might be a carrier) and he left
the country is unpardonable, quite frankly," she said.
TIGHT SECURITY
Duncan initially sought treatment at Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital on the night of Sept. 25 but was sent back
to the Dallas apartment where he was staying, with antibiotics
despite telling a nurse he had just been in West Africa.
By Sunday, he needed an ambulance to return to the same
hospital.
Police and armed security guards were keeping people about
100 yards away from the apartment on Thursday, with orange cones
blocking the entrance and exit. Maintenance workers using
high-pressure water were scrubbing the parking lot with bleach.
The workers were not wearing any protective gear.
Officials said none of those thought to have had direct or
indirect contact with the patient were showing symptoms of
Ebola. The disease can cause fever, bleeding, vomiting and
diarrhea and spreads through contact with bodily fluids.
U.S. officials initially described the number of people
potentially exposed as a handful, and on Wednesday said it was
up to 18.
Then on Thursday, the Texas health department said there
were about 100 potential contacts. Dallas County officials, said
however, that more than 80 had direct or indirect contact.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we're starting with this
very wide net, including people who have had even brief
encounters with the patient or the patient's home," Texas health
department spokeswoman Carrie Williams said.
The patient was in serious condition, Texas Health
Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas said, no change from Wednesday.
Four of his relatives were quarantined in an apartment in
Dallas, added officials.
GEOPOLITICAL RISK
The director of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention Thomas Frieden said he "remains confident" the United
States can contain the virus there.
But the head of the International Monetary Fund, Christine
Lagarde, on Thursday cited any expansion of the Ebola outbreak
as one of several geopolitical risks to the global economy.
In one indication of its economic impact, the president of
Emirates airlines said on Thursday that demand for
flights to Africa from Asia has fallen due to concerns over
Ebola.
Exxon Mobil Corp <XOM.n has seen some of its oil and gas
activities in Western Africa disrupted by Ebola including plans
to drill offshore Liberia, the company's chief officer said.
"We had some drilling plans for some blocks offshore West
Africa in Liberia," CEO Rex Tillerson told a news conference.
"We are having to look at when it would be prudent to resume
operations there because you do have to have shore-based
support."
Exxon, which has operations in Nigeria and Liberia, is
prohibiting employee travel to the countries directly affected
by the disease and is taking precautionary measures related
workers' families, the executive said.
A patient suffering from Ebola will arrive in the German
city of Frankfurt for treatment in an isolation station in the
city's University Hospital, a spokesman for the clinic said.
German media said the patient is a Belgian doctor who was
working in Sierra Leone, which authorities would not confirm.
