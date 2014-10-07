* Concerns Ebola could spread beyond West Africa
* Spanish health officials seek to reassure public
* Chances of major outbreak outside Africa called slim
* U.S. may screen some incoming travellers at airports
(Adds second Spanish nurse tested negative for Ebola,
authorities order dog of Ebola-infected nurse be put down,
paragraphs 4-6)
By Inmaculada Sanz and Kate Kelland
MADRID/LONDON, Oct 7 The World Health
Organization said on Tuesday that Europe would almost certainly
see more cases of Ebola after a nurse in Spain became the first
person known to have caught the virus outside Africa.
With concerns growing globally that the worst Ebola outbreak
on record could spread beyond West Africa, where it has killed
more than 3,400 people in three impoverished countries, Spanish
officials tried to reassure the public they were tackling the
threat. Health experts said the chances were slim of a
full-blown outbreak outside Africa.
Rafael Perez-Santamaria, head of the Carlos III Hospital in
Madrid, where the infected nurse, Teresa Romero, had treated two
Spanish missionaries who had contracted the disease in West
Africa, said medical staff were "revising our protocols".
Four people including the nurse's husband were admitted to
hospital for observation. One of the four, another nurse, who
had diarrhea but no fever, tested negative for the virus, a
Spanish health source said.
Madrid's regional government said it had ordered a dog
belonging to Romero and her husband put down, despite the
husband's opposition.
"The existence of this pet which has been in the home and in
close contact with the patient affected by the Ebola virus ...
presents a possible transmission risk to humans," a statement
said. It would be killed in such way as to spare it any
suffering and then be incinerated, the authorities said.
Even though western European hospitals, unlike most of those
in the affected parts of Africa, have the facilities to isolate
an infected patient, WHO European director Zsuzsanna Jakab said
it was "quite unavoidable ... that such incidents will happen in
the future because of the extensive travel from Europe to the
affected countries and the other way around".
Nevertheless, she said that "the most important thing in our
view is that Europe is still at low risk, and that the western
part of the European region particularly is the best prepared in
the world to respond to viral haemorrhagic fevers including
Ebola".
Still, health authorities in the developed world are being
forced to re-examine their alertness to a disease that has been
raging through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia since March,
killing more than half of those it infects.
Nurse Romero had gone on holiday in Madrid after the second
of her Ebola patients died on Sept. 25, but did not start
feeling ill until Sept. 30. Her trade union said she had then
asked three times to be tested for Ebola before the infection
was finally confirmed on Oct. 6.
NURSES DEMONSTRATING
Dozens of doctors and nurses demonstrated outside La Paz
Hospital in Madrid demanding more information about how Romero
had caught Ebola, which is not airborne but transmitted through
direct contact with the body fluids of a person who, experts
say, must already be showing symptoms.
"Given that both the transmission methods and the methods of
prevention are well known, it is clear that some mistake was
made," the Madrid College of Doctors said in a statement.
The story of slow response was echoed in Dallas, Texas,
where the first Ebola patient diagnosed on U.S. soil, Thomas
Eric Duncan, was in critical condition.
Thomas is on a ventilator and a kidney dialysis machine to
help stabilize him, the hospital said Tuesday.
Even though Duncan told a nurse he had flown from West
Africa, the hospital initially sent him back to his apartment
with antibiotics, only to have him return two days later in an
ambulance.
Peter Piot, a professor at the London School of Tropical
Medicine who was one of the discoverers of Ebola, said caring
for its victims demanded draconian discipline, as the slightest
mistake could be fatal.
"It should be a lesson for everybody that you can't
overreact. You can't overprotect," he told a WHO science group
teleconference.
But he also said such cases would remain rare, with careers
most at risk: "There is a difference with what is going on in
West Africa. It won't really give rise to outbreaks."
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control
(ECDC), which monitors disease in the EU, said that, while there
was a small risk of travellers bringing Ebola in without knowing
it, the region's public health authorities "can efficiently
detect and confirm cases of Ebola virus disease and thus prevent
its onward spread".
While the White House said there were no plans for a travel
ban U.S. authorities were developing new procedures to screen
airline passengers. U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said the measures
could include screening air travelers for fever when they arrive
in the United States from the worst-hit countries on direct or
indirect flights.
EXPERIMENTAL DRUGS
In contrast to the vast majority of African patients, some
of those in Europe and the United States have been given
experimental treatments for Ebola, which has no proven cure.
In Madrid, Romero has received antibodies from patients who
survived Ebola. And Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas
said Duncan had been given the experimental drug brincidofovir,
developed by U.S.-based company Chimerix Inc for use
against a respiratory virus but untested on Ebola patients.
American Ebola patient Ashoka Mukpo also was receiving
brincidofovir, the Nebraska hospital where he was being treated
said on Tuesday.
The Ebola epidemic has overwhelmed the health systems and
battered the economies of Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia,
which were showing signs of recovering from a decade of civil
wars in the 1990s.
The U.N. Development Program noted that the price of rice
was up 30 percent in Sierra Leone, while production had fallen
by 10 percent in Guinea as fewer people were tending to crops.
Fears of economic consequences were felt in Europe too,
where travel and leisure shares fell an average 2.4 percent on
the London exchange on news of the Spanish Ebola
case.
(Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo and Sarah Morris in
Madrid, Tom Miles in Geneva, David Lewis in Dakar, Marice
Richter in Dallas and Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton in
Washington; Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Giles Elgood,
Jim Loney and Grant McCool)