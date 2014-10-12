(Adds latest on Massachusetts hospital paragraphs 14-16)
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, Texas Oct 12 A Texas health worker has
contracted Ebola after treating a Liberian who died of the
disease in Dallas last week, raising concern about how U.S.
medical guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the disease
were breached.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, where the new
case was announced on Sunday, has already faced criticism for
its management of the infection.
The infected worker, a woman who was not named, is the first
person to contract the disease in the United States. She had
close and frequent contact during the 11-day treatment of Thomas
Eric Duncan, who died on Wednesday, health officials said.
The current Ebola outbreak is the worst outbreak on record
and has killed more than 4,000 people, mostly in West Africa's
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. Duncan, a Liberian, was
exposed to Ebola in his home country and developed the disease
while visiting the United States.
The new case prompted President Barack Obama to order
federal authorities to take additional steps to ensure the
American medical system is prepared to follow correct protocols
in dealing with Ebola, the White House said on Sunday.
There was no word yet how the health worker was infected,
but the director of the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) said it indicated a professional lapse that may
have caused other health workers at the hospital to be infected
as well.
"We don't know what occurred in the care of the index
patient, the original patient, in Dallas, but at some point
there was a breach in protocol, and that breach in protocol
resulted in this infection," CDC director Dr. Thomas Frieden
told a news conference.
Hospital officials said the worker had been wearing
CDC-recommended protective gear during treatment, including
gowns, gloves, masks and shields.
"We are evaluating other potential healthcare worker
exposures because if this individual was exposed, which they
were, it is possible that other individuals were exposed,"
Frieden said.
Tests by the CDC confirmed the patient had been infected
with Ebola.
Frieden said there was one person who may have had contact
with the infected health worker when she could transmit the
disease and that person is being monitored.
None of the 10 people who had close contact with Duncan or
38 people who had contact with that group have shown any
symptoms, state health officials said. The infected worker was
not among the 48 being monitored.
In a sign of concern over the spread of Ebola, a patient in
Massachusetts who recently returned from Liberia and was
displaying symptoms of Ebola was transferred from a medical
clinic to a Boston hospital on Sunday, the hospital said.
The patient has not been confirmed to have the virus.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates hospital in Braintree,
where the patient first went, was closed briefly to deal with
the case but reopened, Ben Kruskal, a physician and chief of
infectious disease, said in a statement.
In the case of Duncan, the Liberian who died in Dallas, the
hospital failed to recognize that he might have Ebola when he
first went to the emergency room and he was sent home, admitted
and diagnosed two days later when his condition was more
serious.
In an effort to stop the spread of the disease, New York's
John F. Kennedy Airport on Saturday began the screening of
travelers from the three hardest hit West African countries. The
airport is the first of five U.S. airports to start enhanced
screening of U.S.-bound travelers from Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone.
In Liberia, thousands of Liberian healthcare workers are set
to begin an indefinite strike at midnight on Monday which could
undermine the country's effort to stop the spread of the virus
and leave several hundred patients without care.
The Ebola virus causes hemorrhagic fever and is spread
through direct contact with body fluids from an infected person,
who suffers severe bouts of vomiting and diarrhea.
The Texas case is not the first outside West Africa in which
a health worker contracted the disease after contact with a
patient.
In Spain, a nurse who contracted Ebola after caring for two
infected priests repatriated to Spain remained seriously ill but
showed signs of improvement. Teresa Romero, 44, is so far the
only person who has tested positive for Ebola through a
transmission in the country.
EBOLA PAMPHLETS
In Dallas, there was a yellow hazardous material drum on the
lawn of the brick apartment where the Texas health worker lived
and information pamphlets about the Ebola virus were stuffed in
the doors in the surrounding blocks of the apartment.
Neighbor Cliff Lawson, 57, said he was woken at 6 a.m. by
two Dallas police officers who told him "don't panic."
"I went back to bed after that. There's nothing you can do
about it. You can't wrap your house in bubble wrap," Lawson
said.
A team was decontaminating the patient's apartment and car.
The infected worker, who was taking her temperature twice a
day as a precaution, informed the hospital of a fever and was
isolated immediately upon arrival there, the hospital said.
A union for registered nurses said her case in Dallas showed
that not enough is being done to educate health workers on how
to manage patients who show signs of infection.
"Handing out a piece of paper with a link to the Centers for
Disease Control, or telling nurses just to look at the CDC
website - as we have heard some hospitals are doing - is not
preparedness," said Bonnie Castillo, a registered nurse and
senior official with National Nurses United.
(Reporting by Jim Forsyth in San Antonio, Frank McGurty in New
York, David Bailey in Minneapolis, David Morgan and Valerie
Volcovici in Washington and Sarah White in Spain; Writing by Jon
Herskovitz and Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Anna Willard, Stephen
Powell, Frances Kerry and Lisa Shumaker)