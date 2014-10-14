(Corrects with army spokesman retracting earlier statement that
AU peacekeeper had tested positive for Ebola)
FREETOWN Oct 14 A military medic at Sierra
Leone's peacekeeping training centre in the capital Freetown has
tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus, the spokesman for
the West African nation's armed forces said on Tuesday.
Colonel Michael Samoura had earlier told Reuters the
infected man belonged to a battalion of some 870 soldiers due to
be deployed as peacekeepers with the African Union's
peacekeeping mission in Somalia.
However, he later said the medic was not part of the force.
The contingent would not be quarantined but could be placed
under observation, Samoura added.
"We cannot rule that out but really there is no cause for
alarm as far as the peacekeepers are concerned, because the
peacekeepers have their own area where they are encamped. They
have their billets far from where this individual was
operating," he said.
A second senior military official, who earlier had said the
contingent would face a 21-day quarantine, declined to comment
further when contacted by Reuters.
The battalion was due to relieve Sierra Leone's contingent
already participating in the mission in Somalia, known as
AMISOM, in July, but their deployment was delayed due to
administrative issues, Samoura said.
More than 4,000 people have died in the worst epidemic of
the viral haemorrhagic fever on record, most of them in Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
Cases of the disease have also been recorded in Nigeria,
Senegal, Spain and the United States, but outbreaks in those
countries have been contained so far.
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Gareth Jones)