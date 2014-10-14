* Residents complain over delays in removing corpse
* WHO says Ebola still spreading, could reach 9,000 per week
* USAID, Norway announce more funding to tackle Ebola
* Liberia minister quarantined after driver died from Ebola
By Josephus Olu-Mammah and James Harding Giahyue
FREETOWN/MONROVIA, Oct 14 Sierra Leone security
forces on Tuesday clashed with angry residents of a densely
populated neighbourhood in the capital Freetown who were
protesting delays in removing the corpse of a suspected Ebola
victim, witnesses said.
Security forces fired tear gas and rounds from AK-47 assault
rifles to disperse the crowd that had barricaded the street in
the Aberdeen neighbourhood in protest, residents and video
footage from Reuters television showed.
Sierra Leone alongside Liberia and Guinea are the worst-hit
countries by the Ebola epidemic that has killed 4,447 people
from 8,914 cases since March. It has spread to Nigeria and
Senegal. One case has been reported in Spain and another in the
United States.
The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that the
viral haemorrhagic fever was still spreading in the three
hardest-hit countries and new cases could reach between 5,000
and 10,000 new cases a week by December.
In a visit to Liberia where the country's transport minister
put herself into quarantine after her driver died from the
disease, Rajir Shah, the head of USAID promised more U.S.
funding to countries in the region to tackle the crisis.
"These new resources will enable the more rapid construction
of Ebola treatment units, help expand critical training for
healthcare workers and further support teams to mobilize on a
nationwide basis," Shah said.
Norway's Minister of Foreign Affairs Borge Brende also
announced additional funding to fight the disease during the
joint press conference with Shah and Liberia President Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf.
Healthcare systems in the affected countries have been
strained by the worst Ebola outbreak on record. Patients are
dying on the street and ambulances, medical staff, hospital beds
and basic health kits are in short supply.
Residents in Freetown's Aberdeen said the body of the young
woman who was suspected to have died from Ebola had been left
unattended in the street for two days. The government of Sierra
Leone was not immediately available to comment.
The Reuters video showed the corpse. It also showed another
woman, a suspected Ebola patient, sitting some 100 metres (109
yards) from the body.
It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties
from the clash.
Jina Saffah Mojeh, a police assistant inspector general,
told Reuters television that the residents had blocked the road
and threw stones at the police.
"So I ordered my men to clear the road," Mojeh said. "I have
ordered my men to look out for those who are sending missiles so
we can arrest them. They cannot take the law into their hand."
Aberdeen resident William Sao Lamin said residents were
frustrated by the slow response from health authorities to pick
up suspected Ebola cases and remove corpses of victims, fearing
the disease will continue to spread.
"Because of the late response of the Ministry of Health
officials people are now getting contact with their family
members who are suspected cases, who are dead cases," Lamin told
Reuters.
MINISTER QUARANTINED
Meanwhile, Liberia's Transport Minister Angeline
Cassell-Bush put herself into voluntary quarantine on Tuesday
after her driver died of Ebola over the weekend, the ministry
said in a statement.
The minister is the second senior government official in
Liberia to place themselves in voluntary quarantine after the
chief medical officer took the same step in September when her
assistant died of the deadly virus.
The statement said the deceased driver had made no contact
with the minister, but she had decided to go into quarantine as
a further measure to fight the disease.
In Sierra Leone, a medic in a peacekeeping training centre
in the capital also tested positive for the deadly Ebola virus,
a spokesman for the West African nation's armed forces said on
Tuesday.
Colonel Michael Samoura had earlier told Reuters the
infected man belonged to a battalion of some 870 soldiers due to
be deployed as peacekeepers with the African Union's
peacekeeping mission in Somalia.
However, he later said the medic was not part of the force.
The contingent would not be quarantined but could be placed
under observation, Samoura added.
"We cannot rule that out but really there is no cause for
alarm as far as the peacekeepers are concerned, because the
peacekeepers have their own area where they are encamped. They
have their billets far from where this individual was
operating," he said.
A second senior military official, who earlier had said the
contingent would face a 21-day quarantine, declined to comment
further when contacted by Reuters.
The battalion was due to relieve Sierra Leone's contingent
already participating in the mission in Somalia, known as
AMISOM, in July, but their deployment was delayed due to
administrative issues, Samoura said.
(Additional reporting by Umaru Fofana in Freetown; Writing by
Bate Felix; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Gareth Jones and Lisa
Shumaker)