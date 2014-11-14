* Liberian president not planning to extend state of
emergency
* Virus still spreading rapidly in parts of Sierra Leone
* Death toll at 5,160, all but 13 in three W. African states
* Obama seeks Senate OK for $6.2 billion in Ebola funding
(Adds new preliminary positive case, details)
By Tiemoko Diallo and James Harding Giahyue
BAMAKO/MONROVIA, Nov 13 Mali is rushing to
impose tougher measures to contain the spread of Ebola after
recording a new case of the disease in the West African nation's
capital, health officials said on Thursday.
The world's worst epidemic of the haemorrhagic fever on
record has killed at least 5,160 people since it erupted in
March in West Africa, a region dogged by poverty and poor
healthcare. It has ravaged Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea and
spurred a global watch for its spread.
Liberia, the country hardest hit by the outbreak, announced
it would not renew a state of emergency, highlighting at least
some recent progress in neutralising the virus there.
In Mali, which shares an 800-km (500-mile) border with
Guinea, a 25-year-old health worker became the country's second
confirmed case of Ebola on Tuesday, although four deaths in Mail
have been attributed to the disease.
The nurse died after treating a Muslim Imam from Guinea, who
suffered from Ebola-like symptoms that were not recognised.
On Thursday a doctor at the same clinic was also revealed to
be infected. A woman who was being treated at Bamako's Gabriel
Toure Hospital - the city's second largest - tested positive as
well.
"We tested two cases today. One was negative but the other
preliminary test was positive. We're waiting for the definitive
results," health ministry spokesman Daou Markatié said. "She had
participated in the washing of the imam's body."
More than 90 people were quarantined in the capital Bamako
after the nurse's death, and health workers are now seeking to
trace an unknown number of contact cases.
"The president of the republic has asked the prime minister
to look urgently at the entire system put in place to fight
Ebola and to strengthen health controls at the different
frontier posts," a government statement said.
But officials said there were no plans to close the border,
even though the nurse had been infected by a man who arrived
from Guinea.
President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta urged the World Health
Organisation (WHO) and health services in Mali and neighbouring
states to set up a permanent information exchange to improve
awareness about public health and hygiene.
Fueling hope of progress in containing the disease, Liberian
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said she would not seek to
extend a state of emergency imposed in August.
On Wednesday, the WHO said the Ebola death toll in Guinea,
Liberia and Sierra Leone had reached 5,147 out of 14,068 cases
as of Nov. 9, with 13 more deaths and 30 cases recorded in
Nigeria, Senegal, Mali, Spain and the United States. It said
there was some evidence that case incidence was no longer
increasing nationally in Guinea and Liberia, but steep increases
persist in Sierra Leone.
Some 421 new infections were reported in Sierra Leone in the
week to Nov. 9, especially in the west and north, and the virus
is still spreading intensely in Freetown, the capital, as well
as in Guinea's southwest near the Liberian border, the WHO said.
The Liberian emergency, which allowed authorities to curb
movement in the areas worst affected, officially expired earlier
this month. Sirleaf said a night curfew would remain in effect.
CLINIC IN LOCKDOWN
The death of the nurse in Mali forced a lockdown in the
clinic where she had worked.
The Pasteur Clinic, one of Bamako's leading medical
facilities and the default health centre for expatriates, was
being guarded by U.N. peacekeepers with armoured personnel
carriers and by Malian security forces, witnesses said.
Mali's first case of Ebola was a 2-year-old girl who had
been infected in Guinea and died last month.
Just as the people who had been in contact with her finished
their 21 days of quarantine, Mali must now trace those who had
contact with the nurse and those infected with
her.
Last September, the International Monetary Fund provided
$130 million to Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in September to
help them cope with the economic impact of Ebola. On Thursday,
it said it would discuss debt relief for the three countries
with Group of 20 leaders meeting in Australia this week.
In Washington, the Obama administration tried to assure a
sceptical Senate that its efforts to combat Ebola were bearing
fruit and urged lawmakers to approve $6.2 billion in new
emergency funds for that purpose.
Tens of thousands of nurses across the United States staged
protest rallies and strikes on Wednesday over what they say is
insufficient protection for health workers dealing with patients
possibly stricken with Ebola.
The global medical charity Medecins sans Frontieres said on
Thursday that clinical trials of three potential Ebola
treatments would begin in December at MSF medical centres in
Guinea and Liberia.
