MONROVIA Dec 5 A U.N. peacekeeper in Liberia
has contracted Ebola and is being treated at a clinic in the
capital Monrovia, becoming the third member of the mission
infected by the deadly virus since the outbreak began.
The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) said in a
statement that it was taking steps to ensure all those who come
into contact with the peacekeeper while he was symptomatic were
quarantined and 16 individuals had been identified to date.
"Our thoughts are with the patient's family, friends and
colleagues," Special Representative of the Secretary-General
Karin Landgren said in the statement late on Thursday.
She said the peacekeeper had tested positive on Wednesday.
A previous confirmed case of Ebola in the U.N. mission and
another probable case both resulted in the death of staff
members on Oct. 13 and Sept. 25 respectively, she said.
Since the worst outbreak of Ebola on record was detected in
March, it has infected some 17,256 people and killed 6,113 in
the three worst-affected countries - Liberia, Sierra Leone and
Guinea - according to the World Health Organization.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Editing by Daniel Flynn)