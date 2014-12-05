* Over 175 medics arrive in Ebola-hit nations
MONROVIA/FREETOWN, Dec 5 More than 175 Nigerian
medics arrived in Liberia and Sierra Leone on Friday to join the
fight against Ebola, the first of 600 volunteers promised by the
regional giant which contained its own outbreak earlier this
year.
The medics will boost weak local health systems that are
also struggling to contain other preventable diseases as Ebola
discourages people from going to clinics for fear of contracting
the fever.
The worst outbreak of Ebola on record has killed at least
6,187 people in the three worst-affected countries - Liberia,
Sierra Leone and Guinea - according to the latest data from the
World Health Organization.
"This is the African spirit you are showing, this is the
Nigerian spirit," Nigeria's ambassador to Liberia, Chigozie
Obi-Nnadozie, told 76 Nigerian medics who landed there.
Another 100 volunteers landed in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Months into the Ebola response, experts say they are still
short of medical personnel to staff treatment centres.
The United Nations said one of its peacekeepers in Liberia
had contracted Ebola, making him the third infected member of
the mission. The two others have both died.
Sixteen people who came into contact with the peacekeeper
while he was symptomatic had been identified, the United Nations
said.
The condition of an Italian doctor who contracted Ebola in
Sierra Leone and was flown home last month has worsened, a Rome
hospital said on Friday.
Liberia - the country with the highest number of cases - has
succeeded in lowering infection rates, and the virus is now
spreading fastest in Sierra Leone. The former British colony
recorded 537 new cases in the week to Nov. 30.
U.N. child agency UNICEF on Friday began a campaign to
provide 2.4 million people in Sierra Leone with anti-malarial
drugs to ease the strain on the healthcare system and allow
Ebola cases to be identified more easily. The two diseases have
similar symptoms, including headaches, fever and aching joints.
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf issued an order
banning rallies and public meetings ahead of a Senate election
scheduled for later this month, saying the move was part of the
fight against Ebola.
Amid signs of a slowdown in the epidemic in Guinea - where
the virus was first detected in March - neighbouring
Guinea-Bissau said it would reopen their shared border by next
week.
