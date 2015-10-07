DAKAR Oct 7 The three West African countries at the heart of an Ebola epidemic recorded their first week with no new cases since the U.N. World Health Organisation recognised the outbreak in March 2014, it said on Wednesday.

More than 11,000 people have died in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone in the world's worst outbreak of Ebola, but there were no new cases in the week to Oct. 4, it said. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Gareth Jones)