GENEVA Jan 14 The last known chains of
transmission in the Ebola virus in West Africa have been stamped
out, but "more flare-ups" are expected, the World Health
Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, calling for continued
strong surveillance.
The announcement by the U.N. health agency came 42 days, or
two 21-day incubuation cyles of the virus, after the last
confirmed patient in Liberia tested negative twice for the
deadly disease that has killed more than 11,300 in two years.
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone "remain at high risk of
additional small outbreaks of Ebola", it said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)