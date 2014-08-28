WASHINGTON Aug 28 The worst ever outbreak of
the Ebola disease is likely to lead to "sharply" lower growth in
Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and raise financing needs in
all three West African countries, an IMF spokesman said on
Thursday.
At least 1,500 people have died of the deadly hemorrhagic
virus since it was detected in the remote jungles of southeast
Guinea in March and spread quickly to neighbouring Liberia and
Sierra Leone. Five people have also died in Nigeria.
"The Ebola outbreak is having an acute macroeconomic and
social impact on three already fragile countries in West
Africa," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.
"We are actively working with all three countries to prepare
a preliminary economic assessment of the impact of the Ebola
crisis, and additional financing support that may be required."
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)